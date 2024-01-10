Connect with us

Superb Woman: Briana R. Hargraves, M.Ed.

Briana R. Hargraves
Briana R. Hargraves

Briana R. Hargraves, M.Ed. is a Student Success Coach at Dallas College. The founder and CEO of Breeze Resume Consulting and a Marketing & Strategy Consultant for Mean Mugg Coffee; she enjoyed stints at City Colleges of Chicago- Malcolm X College, At Your Service, LLP, and Southern Illinois University. She graduated from Jones College Prep and received her Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale; a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from DePaul University; and she is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration, Entrepreneurship and Business Management from California Intercontinental University.

Texas Metro News

