EDDIE BERNICE JOHNSON
We honor Eddie Bernice Johnson!
President Joe Biden, many others attend first day of events honoring the life of trailblazing congresswoman
December 3, 1934 — December 31, 2023 Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing leader and passionate advocate for the rights of all, passed away...
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing leader and passionate advocate for the rights of all, passed away on December 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas....
President lauded Dallas’ first Black woman in Congress as trailblazer who championed civil rights and U.S. leadership on climate and technology.