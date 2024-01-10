Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EDDIE BERNICE JOHNSON

We honor Eddie Bernice Johnson!

President Joe Biden, many others attend first day of events honoring the life of trailblazing congresswoman

Published

Richard Irvin Lee, of Waco, Texas, grieves at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Richard Irvin Lee, of Waco, Texas, pauses at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Richard Irvin Lee, of Waco, Texas, grieves at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
From left, Arthur Busby, Murat Gokcigdem, and Damarcus Offord pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Busby worked on Johnson’s security detail for decades. Gokcigdem is her former Chief of Staff, and Offord was her Director of Outreach. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
From left, Arthur Busby, Murat Gokcigdem, and Damarcus Offord pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Busby worked on Johnson’s security detail for decades, Gokcigdem is her former Chief of Staff, and Offord was her Director of Outreach. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett arrives to pay her respects to her predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas.
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett pays her respects to her predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas.
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (in white) pays her respects to her predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Bill Gipson is at right. Janice Brazil is at left.
R. Gerald Turner, president of Southern Methodist University, pays his respects to former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas.
Kirk Johnson (center right), and his wife, Sondra Johnson, cq, arrive at the Hall of State in Fair Park at the Hall of State in Fair Park while former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Kirk Johnson (center, right), and his wife, Sondra Johnson, cq, (center), arrive at the Hall of State in Fair Park at the Hall of State in Fair Park while former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Kirk Johnson (right), and his wife, Sondra Johnson, cq, (center) pause at the casket of of his mother, former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Family members, including son Kirk Johnson (right) and his wife Sondra Johnson, bow their heads in prayer at the Hall of State in Fair Park at the Hall of State in Fair Park while former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
The casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson departs the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
The casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson departs the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
The casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson departs the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
The casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson departs the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
The casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson is placed in a hearse while departing the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Family members, including son Kirk Johnson (left) and his wife Sondra Johnson, watch as the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson is placed in a hearse while departing the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
A processional carrying the casket former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson moves through downtown to Concord Church after she lied in state the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden reaches out to touch the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden reaches out to touch the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31.(Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden pays his respects at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden pays his respects to Kirk Johnson, the son of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. U.S. Rep. Jame Clyburn, D-SC, is at left. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Sondra Johnson, daughter in law of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, hugs Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC, during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. President Joe Biden is at left. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Jame Clyburn, D-SC, prays near the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners gather for a prayer service for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pray during a wake for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during a prayer service for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, listens to a speaker during a prayer service for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden pauses at U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s casket during her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden greets Kirk Johnson, son of U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as he arrives to her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Family members, including son Kirk Johnson (left) and his wife Sondra Johnson, watch as the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson is placed in a hearse while departing the Hall of State in Fair Park after she lied in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
A processional carrying the casket former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson moves through downtown to Concord Church after she lied in state the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden reaches out to touch the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden reaches out to touch the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31.(Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden pays his respects at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden pays his respects to Kirk Johnson, the son of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. U.S. Rep. Jame Clyburn, D-SC, is at left. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Sondra Johnson, daughter in law of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, hugs Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC, during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. President Joe Biden is at left. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Jame Clyburn, D-SC, prays near the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
President Joe Biden consoles Sondra Johnson, daughter in law of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as her husband Kirk Johnson (right) during a prayer service at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners gather for a prayer service for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pray during a wake for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during a prayer service for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, listens to a speaker during a prayer service for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden greets Kirk Johnson, son of U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as he arrives to her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden greets Kirk Johnson, son of U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as he arrives to her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden pauses at U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s casket during her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden walks by U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s casket after paying his respects during her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden walks by U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s casket after paying his respects during her wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden talks to Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina during U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden walks with Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina during U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
United States President Joe Biden waves as he leaves U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s wake at Concord Church in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Funeral procession carrying the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Pallbearers carry the casket carrying former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Pallbearers carry the casket carrying former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Pallbearers carry the casket carrying former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Pallbearers carry the casket carrying former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Kirk Johnson (facing at right), the son of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, is consoled after visiting the Hall of State in Fair Park where his mother was lying in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners signatures are seen in a guest book at the Hall of State in Fair Park where former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives was lying in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners arrive to pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

EDDIE BERNICE JOHNSON

EDDIE BERNICE JOHNSON

December 3, 1934 — December 31, 2023 Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing leader and passionate advocate for the rights of all, passed away...

1 day ago
Eddie Bernice Johnson Eddie Bernice Johnson

DMN Stories

Mourners gather to pay final respects to Eddie Bernice Johnson as a ‘true legend’

President Joe Biden, many others attend first day of events honoring the life of trailblazing congresswoman

2 days ago
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (2) Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (2)

Obits

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing leader and passionate advocate for the rights of all, passed away on December 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas....

2 days ago
President Joe Biden President Joe Biden

DMN Stories

Biden to attend Eddie Bernice Johnson wake Monday, his first trip to Dallas as president

President lauded Dallas’ first Black woman in Congress as trailblazer who championed civil rights and U.S. leadership on climate and technology.

5 days ago
Advertisement