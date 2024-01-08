REGINALD DWAYNE HOWARD

Reginald Dwayne Howard, a beloved figure in world of music, has bid to us on December 26, 2023. Affectionately known as “Polo” due to his undying love for the designer brand, Reginald was a professional DJ who left an indelible mark on the industry. Born on January 29, 1967, in Dallas, Texas, he graced this world with his extraordinary talent and magnetic personality.

Reginald’s journey as a DJ began at an early age when he discovered his deep passion for music. It became apparent that he possessed an innate ability to blend different sounds and genres seamlessly, creating electrifying beats that would excite any crowd. Through decades spent behind the turntables, he became a pioneer in the art of DJing, leaving audiences mesmerized by his skillful mixes and infectious energy.

The nickname “Polo” not only reflected Reginald’s love for fashion but also embodied his suave and polished persona. always embraced the elegance and sophistication that the Polo brand represented, adorning himself in finest garments. This attention to detail extended beyond his fashion choices and resonated his meticulous approach to crafting innovative musical experiences for his fans.

Reginald’s impact reached far beyond the confines of the DJ booth; it was deeply rooted in his genuine connection with others. His warm smile and charismatic nature were infectious, attracting friends from all walks of who cherished him as a confidant and mentor. His son Neiman Howard (Kayla) has not only lost a father but also a guiding light whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In Irving, Texas, where Reginald took his final breaths, sadness envelops those who knew him well. The vibrant beats he once wove together so skillfully now echo as bittersweet melodies in their hearts. The loss of this remarkable DJ leaves a void in the music community that may never be truly filled.

Reginald Dwayne Howard was not just a DJ; he was a maestro, an artist who transformed ordinary moments into extraordinary memories through the power of his music. His ability to seamlessly blend songs and create an atmosphere of pure bliss was a testament to his genius and dedication. He leaves behind a treasured catalog of mixes and performances that will forever carry his spirit.

As we bid farewell to this musical luminary, let us remember Reginald for the way he touched our hearts, moved our bodies, and inspired us to embrace life’s rhythm. His memory will live on through every beat dropped, every dancefloor filled with joyful revelers, and every soul moved by the magic of music.

May Reginald Dwayne Howard rest in eternal harmony, forever serenading the heavens with his celestial tunes.