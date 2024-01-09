Superb Woman: Tayler Henley

Tayler Henry

Tayler Henley is a Student Success Coach at Richland Collegiate High School of Math, Science and Engineering. She attended Richland Collegiate High School and went on to receive her Associates degree from Dallas College. A native Louisianan, she then received a Bachelor of Science – BS, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration with a Concentration in Management from Paul Quinn College. She went on to serve as an Enrollment Management Officer as well as other positions at Paul Quinn College and State Farm. Tayler is bright, energetic, and smart, with a very pleasant personality.