Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

Dallas ISD files complaint over South Oak Cliff’s state championship loss, per report

Port Neches-Groves scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion after a pass interference call against South Oak Cliff.

Published

South Oak Cliff players
South Oak Cliff players take the field ahead of their Class 5A Division II state championship game against Port Neches-Groves on, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington . (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

By SportsDay Staff

After South Oak Cliff’s loss to Port Neches-Groves in the Class 5A Division II state championship game last month, Dallas ISD has filed a complaint, according to a report from WFAA.

The formal complaint was filed to both the UIL and the Texas Association of Sports Officials. The UIL said in a statement to WFAA on Thursday that the complaint “is not considered a protest and does not have an impact on the outcome of the game.”

After a successful touchdown and two-point conversion, Port Neches-Groves took a 20-17 lead with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Prior to the touchdown, South Oak Cliff seemingly stopped Port Neches-Groves on 3rd-and-11, but it was penalized for pass interference, which moved PNG up to the two-yard line. The call drew boos from the SOC side of the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a hard pill to swallow, to be honest,” South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd said. “PNG, they do a great job to take nothing away from them, but I really want to watch the film. There’s a couple of things I feel were kind of questionable. But at the end of the day, congrats to PNG. They did more in order to win this game.”

With a win over Port Neches-Groves, South Oak Cliff would have become the 20th UIL school to win three consecutive state titles in 11-man football.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

President Joe Biden President Joe Biden

DMN Stories

Biden to attend Eddie Bernice Johnson wake Monday, his first trip to Dallas as president

President lauded Dallas’ first Black woman in Congress as trailblazer who championed civil rights and U.S. leadership on climate and technology.

2 days ago
Migrants climb Migrants climb

DMN Stories

Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to let feds keep cutting Texas razor wire at border

The 5th Circuit ruling on Dec. 19 was a win for Paxton and Abbott and a setback for the Biden administration.

6 days ago
Ford pickup trucks Ford pickup trucks

DMN Stories

Inflation 2024: Sticker shock is back for car buyers, but grocers eye deflation

Not every household has the wherewithal to deal with sticky higher prices. While grocery prices are easing, they have a long way to go.

December 31, 2023

DMN Stories

2 wounded in shooting near The Parks Mall at Arlington skating rink, police say

No one was arrested, but two people were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

December 30, 2023
Advertisement