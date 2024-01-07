Dallas ISD files complaint over South Oak Cliff’s state championship loss, per report

South Oak Cliff players take the field ahead of their Class 5A Division II state championship game against Port Neches-Groves on, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington . (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

By SportsDay Staff

After South Oak Cliff’s loss to Port Neches-Groves in the Class 5A Division II state championship game last month, Dallas ISD has filed a complaint, according to a report from WFAA.

The formal complaint was filed to both the UIL and the Texas Association of Sports Officials. The UIL said in a statement to WFAA on Thursday that the complaint “is not considered a protest and does not have an impact on the outcome of the game.”

After a successful touchdown and two-point conversion, Port Neches-Groves took a 20-17 lead with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Prior to the touchdown, South Oak Cliff seemingly stopped Port Neches-Groves on 3rd-and-11, but it was penalized for pass interference, which moved PNG up to the two-yard line. The call drew boos from the SOC side of the stadium.

“That was a hard pill to swallow, to be honest,” South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd said. “PNG, they do a great job to take nothing away from them, but I really want to watch the film. There’s a couple of things I feel were kind of questionable. But at the end of the day, congrats to PNG. They did more in order to win this game.”

With a win over Port Neches-Groves, South Oak Cliff would have become the 20th UIL school to win three consecutive state titles in 11-man football.