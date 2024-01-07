Church Goes Viral For ‘Swag Surfin’ During New Year’s Eve Service

Photo: Getty Images

By Jovonne Ledet

An Atlanta church is going viral for its New Year’s Eve service.

According to reports, the dReam Center Church in metro Atlanta rang in the new year by dancing to “Walk It Out” by rapper Unk and “Swag Surfin” by Fast Life Yungstaz.

“There’s a church that gets me, which was the whole point of the ministry,” Bishop William Murphy said.

Video quickly went viral the church’s unique New Year celebration.

Murphy said the songs were a reference to the Book of Acts, Chapter 3, where a lame man gets help to walk.

“We were talking about 2024 being the best year of your life so far, but there was a responsibility to watch the prophet and then to work the prophesy and the will of God was to walk it out,” Murphy said. “And that’s why you saw people with their arms around each other. It was come what may, we’re walking this thing out together.”

Some social media users condemned the church for using secular music during the service, while others saw it as a way to incorporate the younger generation into the church.

“When people walk into our sanctuaries there should be something they can relate to,” Murphy said.

Murphy noted that he used the clean version of each song.

