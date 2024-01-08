Connect with us

Black Business: Lābb Alifíque®

Lābb Alifíque® is where Science and Art meets Luxury. They are an innovative Aesthetics and wellness practice providing regenerative and integrative solutions for rejuvenating the skin’s health, age preservation, and overall wellness. Their goal is to help clients achieve optimal skin health, enhance natural beauty, and rejuvenate their skin’s overall being. Visit the website to discover the services and book an appointment.

https://labbalifique.com/ email: thelabb@labbalifique.com, 214-838-6570, 1811 Greenville Ave. Suite 100, Dallas

