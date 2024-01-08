Superb Woman: Martha Gadlin Givens

Martha Gadlin Givens is a jewel. A 30-year breast cancer survivor, she attended Polytechnic High School and R. L. Paschal High School. Happily married and living life to the fullest, Martha is a trooper, a warrior, and a valiant survivor who inspires others with her beautiful smile and spirit. Spiritually grounded, she is family-oriented and inspired. She loves to spend time with family and friends and Martha is living her best life while helping others to do so also.
