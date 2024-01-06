Mayor Eric Adams Sues Bus Companies Transporting Migrants For $700M

Photo: Getty Images

By Jovonne Ledet

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has filed a lawsuit to stop Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from shipping asylum seekers on charter buses.

The lawsuit, filed against 17 charter bus companies used by Texas, seeks reimbursement for the hundreds of millions of dollars its cost to shelter the asylum seekers, per CBS News.

“New York City has and will always do our part to manage this humanitarian crisis, but we cannot bear the cost of reckless political ploys from the state of Texas, alone,” Adams said.

Abbott has been using the bus companies since the spring of 2022 to ship asylum seekers to New York.

The suit is requesting $708 million for the cost of shelter, food, and health care.

“These companies have violated state law by not paying the cost of caring for these migrants,” Adams said.

The lawsuit accuses the charter bus companies of having “bad faith” conduct and violating New York social service law.

“Gov. Abbott’s continued use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane, but makes clear he puts politics over people,” Adams said.

