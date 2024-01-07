Superb Woman: Vanita King

Vanita King

Vanita King hails from Dallas TX and attended Prairie View A&M University. A mother and grandmother, Vanita is a long-time volunteer and community supporter. For years she worked with KwanzaaFest and the Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon. Compassionate and focused, Vanita is family-oriented and a blessing as she is a caregiver to her wonderful mother. You can count on Vanita. She is even-tempered and honors her commitments; providing service with a smile. She’s also a Warrior and believes in standing up for the right causes.