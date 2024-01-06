Tributes to the Hon. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was a visionary, a pioneer, and a fighter.

At a young age, she witnessed and experienced the profound effects of segregation and decided she would not stay on the sidelines in the fight for justice. She would go on to have a trailblazing career — from becoming the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at the Dallas Veterans Affairs Hospital and the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas, to serving in the state legislature, becoming the first Black person to represent Dallas in Congress, and making history as the first registered nurse elected to the House of Representatives.

Throughout her long career in public service, she was always clear-eyed about what she was fighting for: the right of every person in Dallas and across the country to live free from discrimination and to have the opportunity to live up to their full potential.

As the first person of color and woman to chair the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, she played an instrumental role in the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which is making historic investments in our economy, innovation, and HBCUs.

I had the privilege to serve alongside her in the Congressional Black Caucus and know that so many have benefited from her tireless work, myself included. Her legacy and leadership will be felt for generations to come.

Today, Doug and I are thinking of Congresswoman Johnson, her family, her community, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and all of those whose lives she impacted.

DART Statement

Gary A. Slagel

Congresswoman Johnson was a beloved icon who served the 30th Congressional District for 30 years and played an instrumental role in making the DART system what it is today. She was awarded the first annual DART Legacy Award in August 2023 for her leadership and support of DART and public transportation initiatives throughout the country.

“I send my condolences to her family,” said DART Board of Directors Chair Gary A. Slagel. “Congresswoman Johnson was an invaluable advocate for and partner to DART since her time as a Texas State Representative in 1972. We will be forever grateful for her service to our community and DART.”

The Congresswoman secured hundreds of millions of dollars for DART during her tenure, including a landmark $700 million full funding grant agreement from the Federal Transit Administration – the largest ever awarded to DART at the time. She was able to influence decisions on the Transportation Committee that benefited DART the entire time she served in Congress.

“We are truly devastated to learn of Congresswoman Johnson passing last night,” said DART president & CEO Nadine S. Lee. “She epitomized the best of our elected and appointed leaders at all levels of government. DART was extremely fortunate to have her as our champion in the U.S. House of Representatives during most of the agency’s history. The DART family of employees sends it heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family of Rep. Johnson.”

Congresswoman Johnson was instrumental in helping DART secure funding for its bus operations, which helped DART improve coverage and frequency in its most vulnerable communities. She assisted in helping DART win several Full Funding Grant Agreements for the Red Line, Blue Line, and Green Line as they created and expanded the light rail system. Together, these grants represent nearly $1 billion in federal funding for the agency.

She was also responsible for securing the federal funding that helped create Rosa Parks Plaza in downtown Dallas. This urban oasis in the West End district pays a fitting tribute to a civil rights pioneer who helped lead the battle to integrate public transportation across the nation.

Finally, and certainly not least, Congresswoman Johnson helped DART win a $60 million Core Capacity grant that paid for nearly half of the Platform Extensions Project, which allowed DART to increase passenger loads on their busiest and oldest light rail lines. Her influence and support for DART is invaluable and she has left a lasting legacy.

Hon. Helen Giddings

Hon. Helen Giddings

Member, Texas House of Representative, 1993 -2019

Eddie Bernice Johnson lived a life of purpose, determination and service.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, by any measure, leaves an extraordinary body of work. As a member of the Texas House, Texas Senate and United States House of Representatives her accomplishments and her service absolutely paint the landscape of Texas and the United States. Transportation, education, labor, NASA, civil rights, women’s rights are a few of the areas where her impact was felt and will continue to be felt for many years.

It is significant that she was able to get so much done beginning at a time when women and people of color were few and not necessarily welcome in the Texas Legislature or the United States Congress. As she left the Texas Legislature, where she was the first Black woman from Dallas County to serve, I was beginning my first term as the third Black woman elected from Dallas. There is no question that I and other women and people of color serving today stand on her shoulders. She and I shared a passion for working to empower women. Her guidance made a difference in this and other areas in my legislative career.

Our state and our country and for that matter the world are better because of Eddie Bernice Johnson.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden

Eddie Bernice Johnson was a dedicated nurse, state legislator, and longtime U.S. congresswoman with immense courage and a commitment to the promise of America. She had unwavering dedication to the people of North Texas.

She and I worked together throughout her 30 years in Congress, and I’ve always been grateful for her friendship and partnership.

Eddie Bernice turned a childhood dream to work in medicine into a lifetime of service, fighting to get millions of Americans access to healthcare, education, and opportunity.

Early on, as the chief psychiatric nurse at the Veterans Administration in Dallas, she helped our nation to fulfill its most sacred obligation, to care for the troops we sent into harm’s way when they’re home. And in the Texas statehouse and then over 30 years as the first Black American elected to Congress from Dallas, she fought to expand civil rights, to create jobs, to combat the climate crisis, and much more. Recently, her leadership was crucial in passing our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and making sure America leads the industries of the future.

Throughout her life, and as the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, she was an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure.

Jill and I send our love to her family, including her son Kirk and her grandchildren Kirk Jr, David, and James; to her many friends; and to the people of Texas’ 30th Congressional District, who were so fortunate to have her as their champion for so long.

Hon. Carolyn King Arnold

Hon. Carolyn King Arnold

I was truly saddened today to wake up to the news that Congresswoman Johnson had passed. I have many great memories working alongside her in southern Dallas, where she made it clear she was there to get things done. She waited for no one to do what she could get done herself – and better! What a fierce woman she was for Dallas!

As the only African American woman on the City Council, I valued her advice on the importance of working with the federal government as a partner to address many of the issues the city faced such as transportation, Veterans care, small business funding and other critical areas. Most importantly, she stressed the need to be inclusive of a diverse group to accomplish the goal.

I am sending prayers and blessings for her family as they prepare her homegoing.

Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Leader Hakeem Jeffries

BROOKLYN, NY – Today, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries released the following statement:

I join the people of Texas and the entire House Democratic Caucus family in mourning the loss of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Affectionately known to many as EBJ, Congresswoman Johnson was a trailblazing icon, transformational public servant and legendary member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

As the first woman and person of color to serve as Chair of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology in the U.S. House of Representatives, Eddie Bernice Johnson’s life was defined by breaking boundaries. Born and raised in Jim Crow Texas, she left her hometown of Waco and went North to Indiana, motivated by her drive to enter the medical field and in search of an opportunity to learn free of racial segregation. In 1992, she became the first registered nurse in the history of the country ever to be elected to the United States House of Representatives and the first African-American to serve in Congress from North Texas.

Before her retirement from Congress last year, Chairwoman Johnson helped shepherd the historic CHIPS and Science Act through the House — a massive investment in American manufacturing jobs and future competitiveness. As part of that legislation, EBJ led the charge to make sure we are investing in providing communities of color and other historically under-resourced areas with the science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills necessary to succeed in the 21st century economy. Among many defining parts of her legacy is the fact that while she may have been the first registered nurse elected to Congress, her groundbreaking career ensured that she was not the last.

From the moment I arrived in the House, the Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson personally mentored me with love, wisdom and her powerful intellect, as she did for so many others who had the privilege of serving with her. I stand with great humility on her broad shoulders.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s family, friends, constituents and all who loved her. May her powerful life and legacy as one of America’s greatest public servants continue to be a blessing to all.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax

City Manager T.C. Broadnax

It is with a heavy heart to hear about the passing of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. She was definitely a trailblazer and leaves behind an unmatched legacy in our Dallas and Texas communities. I want to offer my deepest sympathies and support for her family during this difficult time.

Council Member Paula Blackmon

Paula Blackmon

Dallas lost a trailblazer today with the passing of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. She was a true champion for Dallas and, in particular, White Rock Lake. Her advocacy is a testament to her commitment to the environment and the recreational spaces that everyone in the Dallas community could enjoy. When she said, “I got this,” you knew it was good as done.

I’m grateful to have been able to call Eddie Bernice Johnson my friend; my prayers are with her family and friends.

Council Member Adam Bazaldua

Council Member Adam Bazaldua

I was heartbroken today to learn of the passing of Congress- woman Eddie Bernice Johnson. The mark she has left on Dallas, and specifically Council District 7, cannot be matched. She loved her City and no one has fought harder for us. My family and I extend our deepest love and condolences to her family. Her memory is most certainly a blessing.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30)

Jasmine Crockett

“Today, the world has lost a trailblazer, and Texas has lost one of its most dedicated public servants and iconic leaders. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was a woman of many firsts; the first Black head nurse at the Dallas VA Hospital, one of two first Black women elected to the Texas House, the first nurse to be elected to Congress, and the first woman and African American to chair the Science, Space, & Technology Committee in the U.S. House. But while these accomplishments will be etched into our minds, hearts, and history books, they weren’t the things that Chairwoman Johnson prided herself in.

“Chairwoman Johnson was, as I liked to refer to her, a quiet storm. She prided herself in getting things done to better the lives of the people that she served. If you ever had the occasion to chat with her, she’d talk about investments that she brought to the district or historic infrastructure projects that she’d worked on. During her last session in Congress, Chairwoman Johnson ushered the CHIPS & Science Act into law. While most people will only know about the historic number of jobs that are being created throughout the country as a result of this law, many won’t know that Chairwoman Johnson required this bill to also have investments for STEM and research at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For decades to come, her work will live on.



“While I was honored, I was also bewildered when Chairwoman Johnson called me and asked me to run to represent Texas 30. I was only a freshman in the Texas House, and never in my wildest dreams would I think that she was aware of anything that I was doing in the House. But that is the thing about her: she never slept. She was always working. She kept her finger on the pulse of what was going on in the Texas House, and while I didn’t fully understand what I was getting myself into, I trusted her, her judgment, and her mentorship.

“The Chairwoman didn’t take passing the torch on lightly, and likewise, I’ve not taken it lightly that she entrusted me to honor her work and legacy. Everyday that passes is a day that I dedicate to continuing her work and attempting to fill her shoes. The work has never been easy, but it has and always will be noble. As I conclude this statement, fighting back tears, I say rest easy to the Gentle Lady from Texas and just know that I will always fight to preserve the foundation that you laid over your 50 years of service to Texas and the United States.”

Gary L. Bledsoe

Gary Bledsoe, NAACP

The Texas NAACP mourns the loss of the venerable Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, truly a giant in her leadership in Dallas, Texas and the nation.

Congresswoman Johnson did so much to advance the rights of African Americans and improve the quality of life for all Texans. She started as an outspoken activist legislator but learned how to get things done in Congress and wield power behind the scenes, rising to a powerful Committee Chair and Ranking Member. She is irreplaceable and we will miss her.

I knew the Congressman for many years, going back to my college years, and consider her one of my mentors. She also was willing to help people get ahead and was available to the Texas NAACP whenever we needed her help. She was a brilliant strategist, but also humble and kind. As her record shows, she was ahead of her time, both as a woman and an African American. I had the privilege of serving as her lawyer for the last twelve years. During that time, fueled by her wisdom and strategy, we were able to successfully have her home restored to the 30th Congressional District and the district itself restored to being an effective African American opportunity district. A court comprised of 2 Republicans and 1 Democrat held that her district had been both packed and cracked.

Gary L. Bledsoe, President | Casey Thomas 1st Vice President | Claude Cummings, 2nd Vice President | Sherley L. Spears, Secretary | TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Treasurer | Ora Washington, Assistant Treasurer

Truly, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was a standout leader in many areas, including health, energy, voting rights, women’s rights, transportation to name a few. The Texas NAACP had the privilege of joining with her to host a town hall meeting between law enforcement authorities and members of the DFW community. Among her many major achievements are the following: