Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa, Vice Chair Shay Wyrick-Cathey and Dallas County Democratic Chair Kardal Coleman

Chair Gilberto Hinojosa

“It is with great sadness that Texas Democrats mourn the loss of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. A dedicated public servant, Congresswoman Johnson leaves behind a legacy of tireless advocacy and unwavering commitment to her constituents and the American people. Johnson’s career began as the first black woman and registered nurse elected to office in Dallas, first serving in the Texas House of Representatives before being elected to the Texas Senate. Her legacy of service as the Representative of Texas’ 30th Congressional District for over three decades, and as the first woman to serve as Chair of the U.S.

Chair Kardal Coleman

House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology is among the most prolific in our state’s history.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Congresswoman Johnson served with integrity and passion, earning the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

Her leadership and dedication to advancing critical issues, from healthcare, STEAM, transportation to education, have left an indelible mark on the nation. As a former registered nurse, she was an authoritative figure in the fight for affordable health care, services and resources for veterans, women, and children. She also fought for resources for mental health and to combat the maternal mortality crisis.

Vice Chair Shay Wyrick-Cathey

As we mourn the loss of a trail-blazer, we also celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s impact on our democracy will be remembered for years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside her. In this time of grief, let us remember and honor the legacy of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a champion for justice, equality, and the American people.”