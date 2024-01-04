WENDEL LEE ARRINGTON

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wendell Lee Arrington, a beloved member of the Dallas community. Wendell was born January 16, 1954 in Dallas, Texas to McKinnley Collins and Clarice Frear Arrington. He was a loving son and brother to his siblings James Arrington, Angela Arrington, Regina Garcia, and Patricia Ann Arrington.

Wendell was known for his infectious laughter and his ability to lighten up any room. His quick wit and jovial nature made him a joy to be around, and he always went out of his way to make people laugh. He had a special nickname, “Mild & Wild,” which perfectly described his dual personality – he could be both calm and collected, as well as adventurous and daring.

At Pinkston High School, Wendell received an education that laid the foundation for the person he would become. He excelled both academically and socially, endearing himself to teachers and classmates alike. After graduating, Wendell pursued a career as a driver for the City of Dallas. With his excellent driving skills and friendly demeanor, he became a well-known figure in the city.

In addition to his career achievements, Wendell also served his country proudly in the Navy. His time in the military instilled in him values of discipline, loyalty, and service to others. These values carried over into every aspect of his life.

Wendell had a deep love for God and was a devoted member of the Church of the Living God PGT. He dedicated himself to his faith and became a deacon within the church – a role he cherished deeply. His love for God was evident in everything he did, from his interactions with others to the way he lived his life.

When not behind the wheel or serving at church, Wendell indulged in his passion for motorcycles. He was an avid motorcycle rider and found solace in the open road. The thrill of the ride brought him a sense of freedom and allowed him to explore the world around him.

Tragically, Wendell passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones. His memory will forever be cherished by those he leaves behind. He is survived by his devoted spouse, Marilyn “Diane” Arrington, and children: Mianna Arrington, Dominque Arrington, Loquanet Roquemore (Pierre), James Hawkins, Jamal Hawkins. Wendell’s grandchildren A‘zyreah Arrington, Dominque Arrington Jr, Chasity Washington, Jeremiah Wade, Devin Ryan Jakyia Hawkins and Pierre Roquemore; great grandchildren, Chase and Jace Robinson meant the world to him; he took immense pride in watching them grow.

Wendell also leaves behind his siblings John Arrington (Brenda), Diane Arrington, Patricia Ann Arrington, Charlotte Arrington, and Bennie Arrington, Claudette Moore, Ann Maddox, Ronnie Collins, Jeannie Collins, McKinley Collins, Jr, Danny Ray Collins, Pedi Collins, Rhonda Morales, Sandra Atkins, Wayne Collins, Mary Honeycutt and Sheryl Lavato. He shared a special bond with each of them and leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt.

Beyond his immediate family, Wendell had a vast network of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. His charismatic personality touched the lives of so many people in Dallas and beyond. Whether it was a kind gesture or a well-timed joke, he had an uncanny ability to brighten someone’s day.

Wendell Lee Arrington will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandparent, cherished sibling, loyal friend, and faithful servant of God. His impact on the lives he touched cannot be quantified.

As we celebrate Wendell’s life and bid him farewell, let us carry forward his legacy of spreading laughter and joy wherever we go. May we honor his memory by extending kindness to others and living life with the same loving spirit that defined him.

Rest in peace, dear Wendell. You will forever remain in our hearts.