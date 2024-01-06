Connect with us

Black Business: Black Luxe Candle Co.

Black Luxe Candle Co.
Black Luxe Candle Co.

Black Luxe Candle Co. founder and CEO, Brittany Taylor is a caring and compassionate self-care advocate. She has personally experienced the loss of a loved one and understands the importance of investing in one’s self to heal. Brittany’s handmade candles are a response to the stresses and cares of life that change our moods and affect how we move. Visit the website and shop register for the newsletter and receive 20% off your first order.

https://blackluxecandles.com/ email: hello@blackluxecandles.com 773-789-9285

