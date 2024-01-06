Superb Woman: Sherelyn Roberts

Sherelyn Roberts is a Senior Account Executive at JBJ Management. She is a graduate of Texas Southern University with a B.A. degree in Journalism and has participated in the Wesleyan University Writers Workshop and the Harvard University Neiman Journalism Workshop. Sherelyn has written for numerous publications and you can count on her for creative, informative pieces. She also has extensive experience in video production. Her organizational skills are exceptional, and she can produce and publicize special events including political campaigns and charitable events. Personable, with impeccable work ethic Sherelyn was recently honored by the Black Public Relations Society-Dallas. She is a consummate professional with excellent follow-thru.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Tammy Jones-Still is Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Brinker International, Inc. Tammy was also awarded the DEI Champion Award from the...
Superb Woman
Kathryn Ransom-Lewis is a Managing Partner at Brinker International. A QA and Food Safety Manager Hailing from Boyd, TX., she graduated from Boyd High...
Superb Woman
Joanette Woods is an Academic Counselor Reiki Practitioner and Sound Healer. She attended Nurnberg High School and Duncanville High School. A professional school counselor...
Superb Woman
“Yvette Flippen is making a difference in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Beautiful smart and talented she is a teacher at Al Danah Charter...