Superb Woman: Sherelyn Roberts

Sherelyn Roberts

Sherelyn Roberts is a Senior Account Executive at JBJ Management. She is a graduate of Texas Southern University with a B.A. degree in Journalism and has participated in the Wesleyan University Writers Workshop and the Harvard University Neiman Journalism Workshop. Sherelyn has written for numerous publications and you can count on her for creative, informative pieces. She also has extensive experience in video production. Her organizational skills are exceptional, and she can produce and publicize special events including political campaigns and charitable events. Personable, with impeccable work ethic Sherelyn was recently honored by the Black Public Relations Society-Dallas. She is a consummate professional with excellent follow-thru.