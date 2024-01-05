Connect with us

Black Business: Jooel

Jooel
Jooel

Jooel was born out of a desire to curate timeless luxury jewelry pieces for every wardrobe. Jooel is more than a brand; it’s a legacy. For every little girl with big dreams. With a careful blend of trendy and classic pieces. You deserve to look good in all of the small moments that make up our story. Jooel offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a bling queen or prefer understated lux, Jooel has something for you. Visit the website to shop for the style that is perfect for you.

https://www.jooel.co/ Email: info@jooel.co

