Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tammy Jones-Still

Published

Tammy Jones-Still
Tammy Jones-Still

Tammy Jones-Still is Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Brinker International, Inc. Tammy was also awarded the DEI Champion Award from the National Diversity Council in 2021.Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters. She has a personal passion for seasonal decorating, interior design and all things HGTV. She sits on the VisitDallas Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the Board of Directors for the Texas Diversity Council and is a former President of the Greater Dallas Advisory Board of the Texas Diversity Council. Tammy is a proud graduate of the Diversity FIRST™ Certified Diversity Professionals program.

Tammy has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Texas and an MBA from Amberton University.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

