Roderick Bernard Gray

Roderick Bernard Gray was born on December 9, 1953, in Paris, Texas. He later moved to Dallas and was educated in the Dallas Independent School District where he attended J.N. Ervin High School until his junior year and then graduated from David W. Carter High School in 1972. Roderick later joined the United States Navy in 1973 until 1975.

Roderick was a faithful member of the Anointed Word Church in Duncanville, Texas under the leadership of Reverend Kevin T. Mitchell where he served as a deacon until his health failed him.

On Sunday December 17, 2023, the Angel of Mercy quietly summoned him from this earthly life and stepped into eternity to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rev. Charlie and Effie Gray, and son, Vann Dismuke.

He leaves to cherish his memories: eight children, LaTashau Thomas, Nyishau (Jason) Harris, Twana Wright, Charmetha Harris, Elexia, Roderick II, all of Houston, Texas, Broderick, and Joann; a special friend, Jackie Brackens of Dallas, Texas; twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Stephanie) and Ronald (Angela); two sisters, Darlene (Richard) Moore and Cheryl (Alvin) Washington all of Dallas, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, beloved church family and many beautiful and special friends.

