Black Business: YAM

Yam is a jewelry brand founded by designer Morgan Thomas. Yam is a made-to-order, handmade jewelry brand based in Queens, NY. The brand is dedicated to creating new, yet nostalgic pieces through up-cycled materials and vintage silhouettes. Designs incorporate classic and industrial hardware elements, complimented with cheeky and charming nature motifs and pearl accents. Visit the online shop subscribe to the email list and receive 10% off your first order.

https://www.yamnyc.com/ Email hello@yamnyc.com