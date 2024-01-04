Connect with us

Superb Woman: Kathryn Ransom-Lewis

Kathryn Ransom-Lewis is a Managing Partner at Brinker International. A QA and Food Safety Manager Hailing from Boyd, TX., she graduated from Boyd High School and studied at Stephen F. Austin State University. Also, she was a general manager at Chili’s Grill & Bar. Kathryn is ambitious, a team player and a born leader. She believes in being and doing her best, without any excuses. Kathryn gets high ratings from her friends and colleagues. They know she is about taking care of business and has impeccable work communication and interpersonal skills.

