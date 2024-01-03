Black Headline News is launching ‘BHN Radio’ next week on multiple platforms using Live365

By Black Headline News

As a start to the 2024 new year, Black Headline News has reintroduced its online, linear, radio component with upgraded programming for the listening audience.

The online linear radio channel, Black Headline News Radio, identified as “BHN Radio,” is now available on popular TV apps and mobile apps.

Listeners can still access the direct live radio stream from the front page of the Black Headline News website or listen to original BHN shows per episode on demand from the BHN website. Subscribers of the following on-demand podcast services can also listen via: Apple Podcast, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Google Podcast, Deezer, Castbox, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, and JioSaavn.

In the car, listeners can use CarPlay to access BHN Radio from the Live365 app available in the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

BHN Radio programming has become more robust with different content partners and its own new, original 60-minute show, “Black Headline News Talk Radio,” with seasoned news professionals, Cheryl Smith, who is a hall of famer and an award-winning publisher, CEO of I Messenger Media Group, which includes the publications: Texas Metro News, Garland Journal and I Messenger; multi-award winning journalist and news producer, Julia Dudley Najieb, who is the CEO of Info Media Distribution which owns ONME News, Black Headline News, and BLENDED TV and Brigitte Jones, the owner of Triple E Media, an advertising agency, and she is the publisher of The Bay Area Review, a Northern California-based hand-delivered publication.

The BHN Talk Radio show will feature news and commentary on the latest news headlines from the trio-women’s perspectives and journalistic insights with the shows broadcasting live on Tuesdays at 2:00 PM PST/4:00 PM CST/5:00 PM EST. The first show is set to air Tuesday, January 9, an extended show recapping the top news stories from 2023.

Regarding the established BHN original programming, BHN Insider Live will continue to replay its audio version on BHN Radio, as well as the short-form BHN News Briefs, BHN forums, and other related, original programs.

Other programming content partners who have shows on BHN Radio include: The ONME Network, I Messenger Media Group, BLENDED TV, The Conversation, Africa News, PLUS TV African, Africa Reloaded and Tre Media.

Please read below the different ways to access the live BHN Radio other than from the Black Headline News website.

How to listen to BHN Radio through the Live365 mobile app:

One can download the app from the Apple Store here. Also, one can download the app from the Google Play store here.

Once the app is downloaded, search under “news” and save BHN Radio as your favorite on the app to have direct access whenever you open the app.

How to listen to BHN Radio via the Live365 app through smart TVs

Search “Live365” within your TV’s store or click below to download the app:

Once the app is downloaded, search under “news” and save BHN Radio as your favorite on the app to have direct access whenever you open the app.

How to listen to BHN Radio on Alexa through the Live365 app

Live365 is available as an Alexa Skill. This means once the skill is acquired by your Alexa, any station can be accessed via the smart speaker. To begin listening to Live365 on your Alexa, you first need to enable the Live365 Alexa Skill in the Alexa Skills Store. Search “Live365” in the Alexa Skills Store or navigate directly to the Live365 skill page by clicking here. (Listeners from Canada can find the Live365 Alexa Skill here, and listeners from the U.K. can find the Live365 Alexa Skill on this page.)

Once there, select “Enable” and you will then be able to access Live365 on all of your available Alexa devices. You can also enable the Live365 skill by simply saying “Alexa, Enable Live365 Skill.”

After enabling the Live365 skill, tune into Live365 by saying “Alexa, play Live365!” Then pick your favorite station (BHN Radio) or select from hundreds of music genres (News). Or say the specific station, say “Play BHN Radio.” To select a genre, say “Play News.”

How to listen to BHN Radio on the Live365 app through Amazon Fire TV stick

To access Live365 through your Fire TV or Fire Stick, visit the Amazon App Store on your device and search for “Live365.” You can also click here to download the Live365 app directly.

You can also pause music playing on your TV and favorite specific stations you enjoy to access them easily.

Features on the Live365 Amazon app include:

Browsing stations by preferred genres

Searching stations by name or keywords

Listening via the audio player with live metadata and album artwork for each station

Viewing last played tracks

About Publisher Cheryl Smith:

Publisher Cheryl Smith is the Publisher and CEO of I Messenger Media Group, which includes the publications: Texas Metro News, Garland Journal and I Messenger. She also hosts a radio talk show, Cheryl’s World, on Blog Talk Radio.

With over 30 years in the industry, working with some publications where she had to take a document from a thought to a complete document, Smith has excelled in all areas as an award-winning journalist. Smith gained popularity as a popular, award-winning talk show host on Texas-based radio station KKDA-AM.

Smith received her B.S. degree in journalism from Florida A&M University in 1980, and her M.S. degree in human relations and business from Amberton University in Dallas, Texas in 1986 and is lifetime member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Smith has won numerous awards, most recently the Woman of the Year for the 100 Black Women, and in 2022 she was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

About Julia Dudley Najieb:

Julia Dudley Najieb is the chief executive officer of Info Media Distribution (Info-MD) which creates original video news content and online news copy to be distributed through its several offline and online news media, video, and audio podcast platforms and external affiliates.

​​Dudley Najieb has managed and produced original, regional, TV news programming for Bounce TV, local NBC & CBS affiliate TV channels, and nationwide business channel, BizTV.

She has interviewed various national prominent figures and covered notable events such as the first-term presidential candidate Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, Spike Lee, Bernice King, and O. J. Simpson.

​As a published author, the San Jose, CA native, Dudley Najieb, was featured in the Travel Channel original paranormal series, The Dead Files: He Lurks where she was the featured author regarding mass murderer, Marcus Wesson; Dudley Najieb documented, wrote and published the first book on this infamous family murder.

She was also featured in 2017 as an expert in TV ONE’s nationally syndicated docudrama Thou Shalt Not, where an episode documented the mass killing of Marcus Wessons’ family.

​Dudley Najieb attended Hampton Institute and CSU, Fresno, receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, minor in French, minor in marketing, California Clear Teaching Credential in English and a number of other certifications and professional degrees.

Receiving numerous awards for her community involvement, Dudley Najieb’s has received awards for her in-depth election reporting in California and for her work as a local news TV producer, creating regional ethnic news segments relative to ethnic audiences.

​Dudley Najieb has written and produced off-Broadway plays which premiered in New York City and throughout California and numerous television shows, bringing 30+ years of expertise in the fields of journalism, broadcasting, and film production.

About Brigitte Jones:

Brigitte Jones is the owner of Triple E Media, an advertising agency that provides a range of services to local, state, and national businesses and organizations with an emphasis on strategic partnerships with corporations and nonprofits and/or charitable organizations to mutually benefit the client’s visibility in their communities.

Jones is also the publisher of The Bay Area Review, a publication that is hand-delivered to homes in 10 ZIP CODES throughout the Silicon Valley. The Bay Area Review has a circulation reach – second only to the long standing Corporate owned Mercury newspaper.

Jones has interviewed an array of noteworthy news makers in the areas of business, sports, entertainment, tech, healthcare, and government from the mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo to Nichelle Nichols, original Lt. Uhura.

Skilled as a personal buyer and/or private consultant to various artists, antique dealers, retail owners, collectors and auction houses throughout the United States, Jones is the owner of Ideal Treasures, where she also provides design expertise with art installations, private sourcing of furnishings, paintings and all manner of decorative items for both individual and business clients.

Currently sought after as a motivational speaker and consultant with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, marketing, business development, fundraising, and socially responsible corporate activity, Jones attended Armstrong University and pursued a master’s degree in international business.