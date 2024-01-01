Connect with us

Obits

Darryl Ray Turner

Published

Darryl Ray Turner
Darryl Ray Turner

Mr. Darryl Ray Turner son of Vorice and Irma Tuner, was born in Beaumont, Texas on November18, 1959. He was one of four children. His oldest brother preceded him in death. Darryl departed this life Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Charlton Methodist Hospital. 

Darryl was raised in Beaumont and graduated from Herbert High School Class of 1978. He moved to Houston, TX and attended Southern University. He eventually completed his      education at Lamar University. He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. for more than thirty years.

He had a big heart and a sense of humor that could lighten any gloomy day. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone that he met. He enjoyed grilling and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved to travel and going on a good road trip.

Darryl is survived by his adoring wife Angela; (3) children: Kimberly Collins-Morris, Brian Collins (Javon) and Demarcus Collins (Papuitta); he truly treasured his (4) grandchildren: Amaya Morris, Amarian Collins, Alijiah Collins and Brian Collins Jr. and (1) great granddaughter Armani Collins; (2) siblings: Marva Lynn Vaugh and Janice Atkins; a loving nephew Brain Atkins (Monique); his aunt Edna Jean Senegal and    uncle Reverend Calvin Davenport along with a host of other relatives, extended family and friends that will without a doubt cherish Darryl’s memories forever.

Texas Metro News

