5 Natural Remedies For Chemo Detoxing

New evidence suggests chemotherapy may be harmful to breast cancer patients. Thirty percent of breast cancer patients get chemotherapy. These medicines alter the immune system, and traditional physicians agree. Until now, no one knew how much. British research from the University of Leeds examined how chemotherapy impacted 88 breast cancer patients’ immune systems. Shocking outcomes…

What Chemotherapy Does

Breast cancer chemotherapy causes “long-term alterations in immunological parameters that should be evaluated throughout clinical care,” including a significant fall in T, B, and Natural Killer cell counts after two weeks of treatment. T cells were considerably fewer nine months after therapy ceased, according to the research.

Repopulating T and B cells showed considerable differences from pre-chemotherapy cells. This means essential genetic mutations may persist in subsequent cell generations following treatment.

Chemotherapy may diminish visible tumors but won’t affect cancer stem cells. “Blank slates” are stem cells. T cells and connective tissue require healthy stem cells. When cancer is a problem, stem cells may be employed to re-seed and refuel tumor development.

5 Natural Remedies

Natural substances and techniques may assist in detox chemo medications and repair your immune system. These natural ingredients and processes prevent cancer recurrence.

#1. Broccoli Sprouts

Broccoli sprouts contain cancer-fighting sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is a breast cancer inhibitor. It causes apoptosis and enhances Natural Killer cell activity. Supplements and high-powered formulations include sulforaphane.

#2. Beta Glucans

A beta glucan supplement from yeast or (more strongly) medicinal mushrooms may strengthen your immune system. Beta-glucans improve immune cells’ capacity to “eat” cancer cells and may affect breast cancer gene expression.

#3. Curcumin

Over 200 studies have examined curcumin’s impact on breast cancer. There are hundreds of studies on turmeric’s immune-boosting properties.

Even in multidrug-resistant breast tumors, curcumin reduces tumor growth and induces apoptosis. It’s anti-inflammatory and boosts immunological function. According to research, curcumin quadrupled the production of a protein that fights germs, viruses, and fungi.

#4. Chlorella

Chlorella detoxifies heavy metals and binds other poisons (such as chemotherapy residuals). Immune system booster delivers ten times more beta carotene than carrots and vitamin B-12.

Polysaccharides boost immune system cells’ capacity to communicate when infections threaten. It includes chlorophyll, which oxygenates the blood. Chlorella boosts glutathione levels.

#5. Hyperthermia

Hyperthermia is the use of heat to detoxify and heal the body. It can include far infrared saunas, hot therapeutic baths, Biomat technology, helio (sun-based) protocols, and other heat-focused modalities.

According to the National Cancer Institute, “high temperatures can damage and kill cancer cells, usually with minimal injury to normal tissue.” And according to research done by Dr. Nobuhiro Yoshimizu, author of The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees, raising your body temperature by just one degree can boost your immune system by 40%.

Rebuilding Your Health

Finally, if you are on a recovery route with breast cancer, consider having your vitamin D, iodine, and melatonin levels evaluated in addition to the drugs indicated above. Use supplements wisely in accordance with the recommendations of your natural healthcare practitioner.

Following chemotherapy, the body becomes toxic. Unless you actively drain them out of your system, some of those poisons will remain and continue to cause havoc. It’s also conceivable that the immune system won’t be back to full strength for a while after chemotherapy treatment is done.

Even though I am not an oncologist, it seems to make sense that removing any remaining chemo poisons and boosting immunity risk-free would be essential for regaining health and keeping cancer at bay following chemotherapy. This is possible with the use of plant-based components and easy holistic procedures aimed at therapeutic and rejuvenating renewal.