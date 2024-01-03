Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Joanette Woods

Published

Joanette Woods
Joanette Woods

Joanette Woods is an Academic Counselor Reiki Practitioner and Sound Healer. She attended Nurnberg High School and Duncanville High School. A professional school counselor for Greenville ISD, Joanette has worked as an outpatient therapist at Glen Oaks Hospital; a mental health professional at Collin County Detention Facility; chief of operations at Consumer’s 1st Choice, Inc.; Director of Education at Sylvan Learning; and, cosmetology instructor for Duncanville and Lancaster ISD. Joanette received a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology and a Masters of Science from Texas A&M University-Commerce in Training and Development/Educational Leadership and Clinical and Mental Health Counseling. Are you angry, anxious, depressed or going through trauma? Reach out to Joanette.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kathryn Ransom-Lewis Kathryn Ransom-Lewis

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kathryn Ransom-Lewis

Kathryn Ransom-Lewis is a Managing Partner at Brinker International. A QA and Food Safety Manager Hailing from Boyd, TX., she graduated from Boyd High...

5 hours ago
Yvette Flippen Yvette Flippen

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Yvette Flippen

“Yvette Flippen is making a difference in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Beautiful smart and talented she is a teacher at Al Danah Charter...

2 days ago
Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose is a businesswoman, real estate broker, investor, educator, and community leader. The CEO of George E. Johnson Development, Inc. she is...

4 days ago
Stephanie Ferguson Hawthorne Stephanie Ferguson Hawthorne

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Stephanie Ferguson Hawthorne

Stephanie Ferguson Hawthorne is an Educational Administrator/Principal. She’s the principal at Christine Barnett Junior High School. Previously she was the Elementary School Principal at...

4 days ago
Advertisement