Superb Woman: Joanette Woods

Joanette Woods is an Academic Counselor Reiki Practitioner and Sound Healer. She attended Nurnberg High School and Duncanville High School. A professional school counselor for Greenville ISD, Joanette has worked as an outpatient therapist at Glen Oaks Hospital; a mental health professional at Collin County Detention Facility; chief of operations at Consumer’s 1st Choice, Inc.; Director of Education at Sylvan Learning; and, cosmetology instructor for Duncanville and Lancaster ISD. Joanette received a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology and a Masters of Science from Texas A&M University-Commerce in Training and Development/Educational Leadership and Clinical and Mental Health Counseling. Are you angry, anxious, depressed or going through trauma? Reach out to Joanette.
