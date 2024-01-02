HATRED OF BLACKS

By Bobby E Mills, PhD

The Bible is basically a spiritual book concerning the difference between good and evil, and the effects of evil on individuals as well as societies. Hence, the Bible admonishes us to shun everything evil, and that every man must work by the sweat of his own brow. Herein lies the problem, White men have no problem with constructing empires if other men do the physical labor, because he believes that everything can be accomplished by the barrel of guns, guns, and more guns. White men design skyscrapers, international highways, and coast to coast railway systems when other men do the physical labor. is, in and of itself, is the foundation of the institution of slavery. Initially, White men sought to enslave Native American Indians, but he found out that the Indian would rather be dead than a slave.

Of course, all men have the same philosophy. Except Black men had no escape hatch, they could not swim oceans to get back to Africa. However, a lot of Black men ran in the woods and lived with Indians to escape the inhumanity of slavery. White men made all kinds of ungodly excuses for why they enslaved Blacks, and to date, Whites have never acknowledged their lack of God conscience.

White men wrote the Bible, the greatest book ever written (Holy Scriptures), and then they crucified Jesus Christ. In the twenty- first century, all crucifixions are not on a Cross, but guns and more guns are crucified. White men wrote GREAT documents, e Preamble to the U. S. Constitution and the Constitution itself, damn near perfect spiritual documents, and then they went home to their slaves. How hypocritical can individuals become through their own sense of self centered racial superiority! Sadly, too many Americans desire to be served rather than serve. In a multicultural democracy-oriented society selfish service is a no, no. But service to each other is a yes, yes. Hence, in a democracy equal is equal, not that equal is unequal.

Blacks have come a long way from chattel slavery, but it is foolhardy for Blacks to think that they have acquired equal status citizenship and Civil Rights equality in American society. America, know this, Black human dignity and progress is of God, and not White benevolence. In the 21st century, uncalled for White militaristic resistance, intimidation, and murder against Blacks still exists. us, in the twenty-first century, Blacks must spiritually come to know who they are as children of God, and at the same time, know who among them desires to be children of the devil. Despite their demonic slavery experience, Blacks have a God conscience.

