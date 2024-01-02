Mother of Juice WRLD Talks Son’s Legacy, Mental Health and New Brewery

By Rashad Alexander

Carmela Wallace talking front stage to greet the United Center crowd in Chicago before performances go under way for Juice WRLD Day 2023 / (Photo: Erick Robinson).

Four years following the death of Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice WRLD, his presence was still felt as thousands packed out the United Center for the “Juice WRLD Day” tribute concert on Saturday, Dec. 16.

In its third year of existence, Juice WRLD Day honors the late Homewood native’s career with a collective of performances including artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, G Herbo, Polo G and more.

Fans also got to hear words from the people who were close to Higgins when he was alive. That included his mother, Carmela Wallace.

“Life isn’t perfect, but you have to learn how to get up and keep moving. If you’re suffering, if you’re hurting, get help,” Wallace said as she greeted the crowd on stage. “Don’t suffer alone. You are not alone.”

Higgins would have turned 25 years old this year on Dec. 2. Yet, in 2023, he garnered nearly four billion streams on Spotify despite not having a brand new album released since 2021.

Despite the bittersweet feeling the month of December can bring, as Higgins passed on Dec. 8, Wallace has been able to uplift her son’s legacy by promoting mental health awareness around the world.

Back in 2020, Wallace founded the “Live Free 999” foundation in honor of her son. The program aims to provide resources for those struggling with mental health and substance dependence, which is something her son often spoke about within his music. She spoke about how her son’s music has helped make these conversations regarding mental health more open for discussion.

“It motivates me to want to help people, and I think people are talking about it more. Saying ‘It’s okay to not be okay,” Wallace said. “I think it’s starting something where people are paying attention now.”

The foundation has donated over $100,000 to various mental health service groups while offering a free 24/7 crisis hotline for those needing help. As she still heals from the loss of her son, Wallace finds comfort in helping others during the trials they go through.

“I still deal with the fact that I lost my son, so it helps me when I help other people. It’s always good to give,” she said.

In late spring of 2024, Wallace, alongside her son Brian Wallace, will be opening Homewood Brewing Company on Dixie Highway. The 18,000-square-foot brewpub restaurant is designed to be a tribute to Higgins and will contain event space and game areas; it will also provide customers with food with fresh ingredients in a welcoming environment.

“Craft beer, fresh food, it’s that good place you want to go to hang out. And you’ll see patches of Jarad throughout to honor him because he loved Homewood.”

You can check the company’s Instagram page for updates about Homewood Brewery Company. You can also text LF999 to 741741 to reach the Live Free 999’s confidential crisis text line.

