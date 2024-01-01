2023 Year in Review: Jimmie’s Journey

By Jimmie Aggison

Jimmie’s Recap

The year 2023 saw the introduction of a new Defender series, Jimmie’s Journey, an opportunity for me to share with our website visitors the highlights of my weekly adventures around the Greater Houston area. It was my pleasure covering incredible events and happening taking place in every corner of the Bayou City. During my travels, I got a chance to meet some talented people, beautiful places, and wonderful events. H-Town really is the place to be.

Here are some of the most memorable stops along this year’s Jimmie’s Journey.

Steve Rogers returns to the community and assists 20 families with their electricity bill

Steve Rogers, a business owner, restaurateur, and hospitality guru for over 20 years, surprised 20 deserving families with breakfast, an encouraging word, and money to pay their electricity bills. As the owner of Bar 5015, co-owner of both Prospect Parks, co-owner of The Warwick, and the creator of several well-known staples in the Houston area, Rogers was a former track star at Smiley High School (now North Forest High School) where he ran the 400-meter and was on the State championship team. To continue his commitment to his alma mater, Rogers wanted to encourage students and families to be LIT (Lead, Improve, & Thrive).

Urban Souls Dance Company Presents: Movement For Black Lives at Match Theater

Harrison Guy is the founder and artistic director of Urban Souls, a professional modern dance company that, for 19 years, strove to foster connection and build community through dance, education, and advocacy. Urban Souls is built upon community assets to tell stories of the Black experience, prioritizing racial equity and advancing healing and justice. Harrison Guy had been dancing since he was young, first getting his start in church.

NAACP Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Gala in Houston, TX

The NAACP Houston’s annual Freedom Fund Gala brought to life the event’s theme, “Freedom Forward… Ensuring Justice and Equity for Future Generations.” The event not only acknowledged individuals who had actively engaged in the fight for social justice but also operated as the organization’s annual fundraiser, contributing to the support of all branch advocacy initiatives benefiting thousands of Houstonians annually. The night saw many attendees elegantly dressed, partaking in laughter and expressing love and respect for the award recipients. State Representative Senfronia Thompson received the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award for her extensive years of service and leadership. Distinguished President’s Awards were presented to Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr., Argentina James, and Dr. Courtney Johnson-Rose. NAACP Legend Honorees for the night featured Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, Astros manager Dusty Baker, Tina Knowles Lawson, Carol Mims Galloway, and Ricky Anderson.

Black History Month, The Greasy Spoon and Sunday Dinners

Max Bozeman II, owner of the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro, has over a decade of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Growing up, Bozeman developed his entrepreneurial spirit while working in his family’s restaurant on weekends. As he matured, he aimed to establish his own business to add value to people. At the Greasy Spoon, Bozeman sought to “Elevate the Culture of Southern Cuisine” by offering a five-star experience alongside traditional southern comfort dishes that transcended cultural boundaries. In honor of Black History Month, The Greasy Spoon celebrated the history and essence of families enjoying traditional Sunday dinners. Recognizing the decline of family meals in many households, the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro aimed to revive this tradition by inviting families to share a meal. They welcomed families to bring their loved ones as they assured them of good food.

Houston Reads Day at Bruce Elementary School

Houston Reads Day serves as a literacy-focused event addressing community concerns. The initiative featured mascots, football players, and elected officials reading to children in classrooms, selecting books authored by Dr. Seuss in honor of his birthday. Mayor Turner and then Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II participated, with Turner reading “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” and House presenting the iconic “Green Eggs and Ham.” A surprise appearance by the Fan Jam Truck, celebrating the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship, added excitement. These efforts are crucial considering statistics indicating that 60% of Houston children lack vital pre-reading skills upon entering kindergarten, and only 27% of third graders read at grade level, according to the Texas Education Agency. These events aim to promote enjoyable reading experiences and provide children with opportunities to meet potential role models who can shape their future.

Black Barbie Exhibit

The Black Barbie exhibit at Post Houston showcased Barbie not just as a fashion icon but as a symbol of artistic expression and cultural diversity. The organizers made a concerted effort to include artists from various backgrounds, including international contributors from Canada and the Ukraine. The exhibit highlighted Barbie’s evolution from predominantly white dolls to more diverse representations, featuring milestone dolls like the first Black and Hispanic Barbies. Visitors were captivated by the extensive range of Barbies on display, with personal stories reflecting the doll’s impact on self-perception and empowerment. Notable displays included anniversary collections, “Dolls Around the World,” career Barbies, and superhero Barbies. The exhibit also featured unique artistic interpretations, such as Shalisa’s future-inspired Barbie influenced by Sha’Carri Richardson. Overall, the exhibition served as a testament to Barbie’s enduring influence, showcasing its evolution to promote diversity, empower young minds, and inspire generations.

2023 Boys’ Empowerment and Leadership Summit held at Dekany High School

The 2023 Boys’ Empowerment and Leadership Summit at Dekany High School, marked its fifth year and continuous growth. Dr. Alfred James, Principal at Wunsche High School, chaired the summit and highlighted its evolution, during the COVID pandemic. This year’s event had over 780 registrants, with 300 boys in attendance. Sessions covered leadership development, college/career readiness, and social and emotional support. Volunteers and professionals, totaling over 45, dedicated their Saturday to speak with the young men. Prairie View A&M University junior Amiri Pettis emphasized the importance of building a strong brotherhood. Cornelius Brown and Michael Jennings led sessions, sharing experiences and insights. The summit addressed various social, emotional, and academic needs, with one session focusing on bullying. Dallas Malveaux, a sixth-grader, found the session impactful, learning about different paths and the importance of genuine friendships. The summit aimed to invest in the future of young men, offering guidance and education for them to become future leaders.

13th Annual Stop the Silence National African American Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run hosted by Sister Network Inc.

The 13th Annual Stop the Silence National African American Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run hosted by Sister Network Inc. at Lynn Eusan Park drew supporters from around the country to honor and celebrate Black women who battled and overcame breast cancer. Funds from the walk assisted in providing mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women nationwide. The Breast Cancer Assistance Program, to date, has offered nearly $1.2 million in financial support and early detection screenings. Started by 30-year breast cancer survivor Karen Eubanks Jackson, Sisters Network Inc. emphasized the importance of sisterhood and knowledge to endure the journey. Survivors like Sharon Jones, Sharon Pitre, Veronica Myers, and Nicole Franklin shared their battles and highlighted the significance of faith, early detection, and support. The event united families and motivated individuals to walk in honor of loved ones, emphasizing the importance of genetic testing for early detection and preventive measures.

Texas Black Expo celebrated their 20th anniversary

Over the past two decades, the Texas Black Expo, recognized as the largest cultural marketing tradeshow in the state, has consistently aimed to foster resilience in Black-owned businesses. Beyond being a trade show, the annual event provided networking opportunities and sessions covering various topics such as franchising, business improvement, and entry into the music industry. The 2023 edition included a luncheon featuring NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who shared valuable insights for improving business and exploring future opportunities. Johnson emphasized the importance of thorough business research, investment evaluation, and scaling. The Texas Black Expo’s overarching goal is to strategically connect corporations and businesses of all sizes with the communities they serve daily.

Trinity Gardens rally against illegal dumping

City Council member Tarsha Jackson and the community of Trinity Gardens joined forces with Solid Waste Management and various local organizations to address the prevalent issue of illegal dumping. This collaborative initiative was part of the broader One Clean Houston initiative, dedicated to promoting cleanliness and civic pride throughout the city. Illegal dumping has become a serious problem in Trinity Gardens, with car tires, construction debris, household waste, and even unwanted animals being disposed of. This not only obstructs drainage systems but contributes to criminal activities and mares the overall aesthetic appeal of the neighborhood. It’s crucial to note that illegal dumping is a violation of the law, strictly prohibited by the solid waste ordinance. Offenders, upon initial conviction, faced fines ranging from $50 to $2,000, with subsequent convictions carrying fines between $250 and $2,000. The Trinity Gardens community, alongside Solid Waste Management and local organizations, aimed to combat illegal dumping to create a cleaner, safer, and more visually pleasing environment. Through collective efforts, they sought to raise awareness, discourage illegal dumping practices, and reinforce responsible waste management within the community.