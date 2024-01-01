Floyd Dean Braziel

Floyd Dean Braziel was born on March 9, 1982 in Dallas, Texas to Floyd Dean Dye & the late Cynthia Kay Braziel. He attended school in Dallas, TX.

Everyone who knew him knew he loved his family. He was a man of many hats. His work experience range from body work on cars to home healthcare.

Floyd leaves to cherish his memory his father Floyd Dean Dye; two sisters: Kimberly McCoy (Cedric) & Tonya Braziel; two aunts: Patricia Eafon “his Besty” & Pamela Camel; nieces & nephews: Cemaria, Ce’Riah, Deasia, Mason, Zyrea & Celayah along with a host of other relatives and friends.