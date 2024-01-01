Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Floyd Dean Braziel

Published

Floyd Dean Braziel
Floyd Dean Braziel

Floyd Dean Braziel was born on March 9, 1982 in Dallas, Texas to Floyd Dean Dye & the late Cynthia Kay Braziel. He attended school in Dallas, TX. 

Everyone who knew him knew he loved his family. He was a man of many hats. His work experience range from body work on cars to home healthcare. 

Floyd leaves to cherish his memory his father Floyd Dean Dye; two sisters: Kimberly McCoy (Cedric) & Tonya Braziel; two aunts: Patricia  Eafon “his Besty” & Pamela Camel; nieces & nephews: Cemaria, Ce’Riah, Deasia, Mason, Zyrea & Celayah along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Family of Manny Ellis Family of Manny Ellis

News

Family Of Manny Ellis Heartbroken After Jury Clears Cops Charged In His Death 

By Bilal G. MorrisNewsOne The three officers who were charged in the 2020 death of Manny Ellis were found not guilty of all criminal charges on...

3 days ago
Mr. Stanley Karl Nolly Mr. Stanley Karl Nolly

Obits

Mr. Stanley Karl Nolly

Mr. Stanley Karl Nolly was born December 14, 1957, to Robert L. Nolly Sr. and Thressa Mae Nolly in Dallas, Texas. He attended Wilmer...

December 19, 2023
Dwight Dangerfield Dwight Dangerfield

Obits

Dwight Dangerfield

Dwight Earl Dangerfield was born on October 3, 1955 in Paris, Texas to Aline Dangerfield Holder and Curtis Smith. He received his formal education...

December 11, 2023
Death of Freddie Gray Baltimore Officers in the death of Freddie Gray Death of Freddie Gray Baltimore Officers in the death of Freddie Gray

News

Death of Freddie Gray: 5 Things You Didn’t Know

Hosts of 'Undisclosed' podcast discuss the death, investigation and trials that shocked Baltimore

December 5, 2023
Advertisement