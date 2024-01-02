Superb Woman: Yvette Flippen

“Yvette Flippen is making a difference in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Beautiful smart and talented she is a teacher at Al Danah Charter School. A graduate of Northwestern High School in Flint, MI, she graduated with a BS Degree from Oregon University. She received a Masters of Public Administration in Nonprofit Organization Management at University of Michigan–Flint. She is pursuing a Doctor of Education from Trevecca Nazarene University. Previously she taught in Irving and Grand Prairie ISDs and Golden Rule Schools. Yvette was a recreation Supervisor at Flint Genesee Job Corps Center and, Graphic Designer at Kingdom of Heaven Ministries and Flip Productions. She was also Executive Director of Junior Achievement of Greater Genesee Valley, Community Health Consultant for Michigan Public Health Institute, and Health Educator at Hurley Medical Center. “
