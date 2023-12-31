Superb Woman: Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose is a businesswoman, real estate broker, investor, educator, and community leader. The CEO of George E. Johnson Development, Inc. she is also president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB). Courtney began her career as a project management consultant at Accenture. In 2002, she earned a Texas real estate broker license and joined her family’s real estate firm GEJ Development as a real estate developer and broker. This member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority chaired the Texas Association of African American Chambers. Courtney holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from UT, a master’s degree in community development from Prairie View A&M University, and a doctorate in organizational leadership. She is an adjunct professor at Prairie View A&M University.
