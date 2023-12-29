Mr. Elmer Lloyd Gaston

On December 25, 1950, Mr. Elmer Lloyd Gaston was born in Marietta, TX to Ilean Gaston and Dr. Reverend Elmer Glenn Dickens. He attended his early school years in Marietta and high school at F.D. Roosevelt in Dallas, TX. He was baptized at an early age and attended Avenue Baptist Church in Dallas, TX. Mr. Gaston worked at Boy Scouts of America in Irving, TX and Later in his life he became a truck driver for many years.

Loved ones Elmer join in eternal life his parents: Ilean and Dr. Reverend Elmer Glenn Gaston, (3) siblings: Mary White, Velletta Rogers and Diane Dickens.

Elmer leaves good memories to (2) daughters: Cassie Neal and Tiffany Neal; (1) son Eric McJunkin (Tammara); (4)grandchildren: Joshua Neal (Kendra), Jacoby Neal (Brianna), Carl Neal and Jaylin McClanahan; (3) great grandchildren: Kennedy Neal, Jaihden Neal and Joshua Neal Jr.; (8) siblings: Precious Luster Harris, Sheila Gaston Davis, Olivette Chisom Landers, Ronald Dickens, Elmer Glenn Dickens, Ivory Elizabeth Vernon, Gerald Wayne Dickens (Cheryl) and Robin Michael Dickens (Donna) along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.