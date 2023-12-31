Want To Detox? Try 3 Types Of Detox Baths

Bath detoxification

By Naomi Mackenzie

Bath detoxification is an ancient remedy. It is a wonderful way to relax, cleanse your body of waste, beautify your skin, relieve pain, and overall just feel better.

Epsom salts make you sweat, help reduce inflammation and help relieve muscle aches. Sea salt is another common bath salt. It helps leach out toxins and soothes open sores and blemishes.

Baking soda is highly alkaline and helps balance an overly acidic system, as well as helping to eliminate chlorine in the water and soften the skin. Ground ginger increases circulation, opens pores and helps detoxify your body by making you sweat.

There are several different types of bath detoxes – each has its own benefits. Try out one (or more) of these three relaxing bath ideas:

If you begin to feel like you’re coming down with a mild cold or the flu after the detox, don’t panic. This just means that the detox is working and that your body is flushing out toxins. You should begin to feel normal again pretty quickly.

I. Sea Salt Detox Bath

A salt bath is probably one of the most popular types of baths out there. It not only relaxes you, but the salt pulls toxins out of the body, as well as provides health benefits to your skin.

This recipe uses all-natural sea salt, making it even healthier. Just some of the raved-about benefits of this bath include more energy, a refreshed feeling, and achy muscles and joint relief.

Sea Salt Bath Recipe

1/3 Cup Epsom salts

1/3 Cup Sea Salt

*1/3 Cup Baking Soda

2 1/2 Tsp ground ginger (if fresh, use a tea ball so it won’t clog your drain)

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl then sprinkle into bath water.

Tips:

Make your bath water as hot as you can stand it

Don’t worry if the mixture makes the water yellow/orange

Soak for about 40 min

Rub your skin gently towards your heart (good for stimulation)

Feel free to mix and match the recipe and ingredients so that it works best for you!

II. Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Bath

Apple cider vinegar helps restore the acid-alkaline balance in your body, which is helpful for acne relief and skin softening.

Apple Cider Vinegar Recipe:

1-2 cups of raw Apple cider vinegar

Tips:

While drawing your bath, add the apple cider vinegar.

Soak for up to 30 minutes. Remember, hot water is best for all detox baths since hot water is what is needed to help detoxify as it opens up the skin’s pores. Keep water to drink nearby as well as a washcloth. This bath will make you

sweat! Get a head start by drinking some water while you are running the bath too.Dry yourself off after the bath, but don’t be surprised if you continue to sweat for a couple of hours

afterward. You may also find that the vinegar detox bath makes you a little sleepy, so you might want to

head straight to bed after hopping out of the tub.Make sure to drink water before you hit the pillow, and have water handy in case you wake up in the night so

you can keep hydrated.

III. Ginger Detox Bath

Ginger is a root that possesses loads of healthy properties when you eat it, but it can also be used in other ways to help the body, like soaking in a ginger bath.

You can either grate fresh ginger into your bath or sprinkle in some ginger powder. The author of the recipe says that it’s a way to get the body to sweat a lot more and get even extra amounts of toxins out, much like taking a sauna or sitting in a steam room.

They say it leads to feelings of increased energy, feeling cleaner, and warding off symptoms of an oncoming cold.

Ginger detox recipe:

1/2 cup of freshly grated ginger or a rounded teaspoon of ginger powder

Tips:

Add grated ginger or ginger powder to hot or warm water.

Soak for 15-20 minutes.

Make sure to drink plenty of water after your ginger bath.

Please remember that the ginger bath will make you sweat profusely for at least an hour afterward, so wear sweat clothes or a bathrobe. If you have sensitive skin or are allergy-prone, test ginger on your skin for

irritation before dipping into the bath.

Important Considerations Before Bath Detoxing: