Black Business: The Irie Cup

The Irie Cup is a loose-leaf tea company run by husband-and-wife team Joseph and Lashanda Lewis. Together, they endeavor to share their heritage with their friends, community, and the world, along with excellent loose-leaf tea, of course. “Irie” is a traditional saying by Jamaicans when greeting. It means “everything’s good,” or that something is “good and pleasant.” When you’re drinking one of the cups, that’s how they want you to feel: Everything is good, everything is pleasant, everything is Irie. Enjoy 10% off with code: SHOPPEBLACK when yo shop and subscribe on the website.

https://theiriecup.com/ (779) 800-9179 or email: admin@theiriecup.com