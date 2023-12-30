10 Home Remedies for Toothache

By Shanika Carter

Are you experiencing a toothache and wondering if it’s time to schedule a visit to your dentist? Hopefully, you do make your regular dentist appointments each year; whether you do or not, what is the cause of your toothache?

Toothache Causes: Why do my teeth hurt?

Toothaches occur when there is inflammation of the central part of the tooth, also known as the pulp, which contains nerve endings that are sensitive to pain. Causes of inflammation to the pulp include the following dental issues:

Cavities

Infection

Trauma

The pain associated with these issues, especially if not treated, can affect a single tooth or even multiple teeth, causing further pain. In addition, there may be pain in the jaw or the gums.

Best home remedies for tooth pain

Here are 10 remedies, mostly natural remedies, that you can try at home to relieve and stop your toothache:

Cold compress – such as a towel-wrapped bag of ice-apply to the affected area to relieve pain and reduce inflammation and swelling.

– such as a towel-wrapped bag of ice-apply to the affected area to relieve pain and reduce inflammation and swelling. Clove – dilute with jojoba or sunflower oil – carrier oils – (about 15 drops of clove oil to 1 ounce of carrier oil) to reduce inflammation or numb pain.

– dilute with jojoba or sunflower oil – carrier oils – (about 15 drops of clove oil to 1 ounce of carrier oil) to reduce inflammation or numb pain. Garlic – crush garlic clove to create a paste and apply to the affected tooth to serve as a pain reliever.

– crush garlic clove to create a paste and apply to the affected tooth to serve as a pain reliever. Guava leaves – chew on leaves or add crushed leaves to boiling water to make into a mouthwash to heal oral wounds.

– chew on leaves or add crushed leaves to boiling water to make into a mouthwash to heal oral wounds. Hydrogen peroxide rinse (dilute-3% mixed with equal parts water) – relieves inflammation and pain, heals bleeding gums, and reduces plaque.

(dilute-3% mixed with equal parts water) – relieves inflammation and pain, heals bleeding gums, and reduces plaque. Peppermint tea bags – apply cool tea bag (put in the freezer for a few minutes) and apply to the affected tooth to numb pain and soothe gums.

– apply cool tea bag (put in the freezer for a few minutes) and apply to the affected tooth to numb pain and soothe gums. Saline or salt water rinse (1/2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water) – serves as a natural disinfectant to reduce inflammation and heal oral wounds.

(1/2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water) – serves as a natural disinfectant to reduce inflammation and heal oral wounds. Thyme – dilute the essential oil with a carrier oil to apply to the affected area or use as a mouthwash to fight bacteria.

– dilute the essential oil with a carrier oil to apply to the affected area or use as a mouthwash to fight bacteria. Toothache plant – a flowering plant that can be used to numb the affected area. Do not use if: allergic to plants in the daisy family; drink alcohol; pregnant; have prostate cancer, and use diuretics.

– a flowering plant that can be used to numb the affected area. Do not use if: allergic to plants in the daisy family; drink alcohol; pregnant; have prostate cancer, and use diuretics. Vanilla extract – dab a small amount to the affected area to help numb pain.

Other alternate remedies to stop tooth pain fast

Wheatgrass is another remedy that you can drink or use as a mouthwash to fight bacteria.

Painkillers can provide temporary relief until you can get to the dentist, but do not rely on them for the long term. Until you can get to your dentist, ibuprofen is the most common pain reliever to relieve your toothache pain.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are also known for reducing

the inflammation that causes tooth pain.

When should you go to the dentist for a toothache?

The decision to seek out a dentist or medical attention can be tricky, especially if you think your toothache is not serious or these remedies work. but here are some signs that accompany the pain that you should strongly consider seeking a medical professional for:

Abnormally red gums

Bleeding from the gums or teeth

Chest pain or tightness

Chills and/or fever

Difficulty in eating, opening your mouth, or speaking

Ear or jaw pain

Pus or foul-tasting discharge

Severe pain that lasts more than one or two days

Trouble breathing or swallowing

Final words on toothache relief

Seeking medical attention is always the best remedy, especially for persistent pain and discomfort. How a dentist will treat your issue depends on the cause of your toothache.

If you have an abscess – a pocket of pus that forms in different parts of a tooth due to bacterial infection – the tooth may have to be extracted, a root canal may be needed, or antibiotics prescribed.

If there is tooth decay, it will most likely be removed and replaced with a filling.

If there is already a filling in the affected tooth, it may need to be replaced.

Finally, all you may need is a mouthguard if your toothache is a result of clenching or grinding your teeth.

