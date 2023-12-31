Superb Woman: Stephanie Ferguson Hawthorne

Stephaine Ferguson Hawthorne

Stephanie Ferguson Hawthorne is an Educational Administrator/Principal. She’s the principal at Christine Barnett Junior High School. Previously she was the Elementary School Principal at Atherton Elementary School/Arlington ISD. A Bishop Dunne Catholic School graduate, she studied Mass Communications/Broadcasting at Xavier University of Louisiana. She has an MS in Education Administration, Educational Leadership and Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce. She also has her Superintendent Certification in Superintendency and Educational System Administration. Stephanie is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. A consummate professional Stephanie is a committed, servant leader. She’s beautiful, talented, smart and well-respected.