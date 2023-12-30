Garcia and West Host Annual Holiday Party

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

The annual Christmas party combo of the Law Offices of West & Associates and the Law Offices of Domingo Garcia was a sight to behold at the Tower Club Dallas, the grand cityscape experience, on Dec. 15, 2023.

Many of Dallas’s “Who’s Who” were in the building, on the dance floor and in line for food and drinks to celebrate the 2023 holiday season.

State Senator Royce West was often seen mingling in the crowd and greeting attendees. Upon check-in, many were handing over toys and receiving tickets for complimentary drinks. This wasn’t the only exchange as smiles and laughter filled the atmosphere as well.

West and Garcia really know how to throw a party which attendees look forward to year after year.

