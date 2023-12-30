Kwanzaa Celebrations

2-28-23 Kwanzaa Celebration

Guests are invited to celebrate Ujima, or collective work and responsibility, one of the seven Kwanzaa principles. A ceremony in the rotunda of the museum is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Free

11:30 PM – 4:30 PM

At African American Museum 3536 Grand Ave. in Fair Park, Dallas aamdallas.org.

12-29-30-23 ‘BONE SOUP: A KWANZAA STORY’

Teen actors star in a family-friendly Kwanzaa-themed show about Black culture featuring song and dance.

At Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth. $9

2:00 pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bone-soup-a-kwanzaa-story-2pm-preview-show- tickets-777207748297?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

12-30-23 JERRY PINKNEY DAY AND KWANZAA CELEBRATION



FREE

Jerry Pinkney Day and Kwanzaa Celebration 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

at Forest Green Branch Library 9619 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Free. dallaslibrary2.org.

Families can learn about award-winning children’s author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney and the works of other Black authors of children’s books. The afternoon will also feature African dance, storytellers, snacks and Kwanzaa crafts.

12-31-23 Kwanzaa Celebration

At Plano African American Museum

This year’s celebration features candle lighting, storytelling, drumming and other cultural celebrations.

From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Happy New Year from us to you!

