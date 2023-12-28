Connect with us

Jermire Lamont Hood

Published

Jermire Lamont Hood, affectionately known as Lil’ Lamont, was born July 14, 1997 to Debbie Davis and Jermire Hood.

Lil’ Lamont departed this life on December 11, 2023.

Lil ‘Lamont attended Dallas Independent School District schools and worked at Gold Star in Oak Cliff.

Lil’ Lamont will be greatly missed by his loved ones. He was a humble man. Lil Lamont was loved; he was known for being fair, kind, dependable, responsible, respectable and gave the best hugs.

Lil’ Lamont was a family man. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children.

Lil’ Lamont is survived by his wife, Dusty Duckett; sons, Lamanuel Johnson III, Emmanuel Johnson, Shyjuan Rogers; his mother, Debbie Davis; his father, Jermire Hood; sisters, Tekelsia Hood and Angel Hood; nieces and nephew; his grandparents, Barbara & Willard Wiley and Ann & Lewis Taulton;  and a host of family and friends.

In this article:,
