Superb Woman: Natasha White

Natasha White

Natasha White is the Director of Community Engagement for the Interfaith Action for Human Rights, coordinator/manager of the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, and Community organizer for the Halt solitary confinement campaign. She also served as campaign leader for Just LeadershipUSA. Natasha is experienced working with individuals with a mission to build stability and decrease recidivism. The CEO of Sinfully Sexy LLC, she has served as Community Organizer at National Religious Campaign Against Torture; to name a few. A native of Queens, NY, the former job developer at the Fortune Society, she studied at Mercy University.