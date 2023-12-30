Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Natasha White

Published

Natasha White
Natasha White

Natasha White is the Director of Community Engagement for the Interfaith Action for Human Rights, coordinator/manager of the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, and Community organizer for the Halt solitary confinement campaign. She also served as campaign leader for Just LeadershipUSA. Natasha is experienced working with individuals with a mission to build stability and decrease recidivism. The CEO of Sinfully Sexy LLC, she has served as Community Organizer at National Religious Campaign Against Torture; to name a few. A native of Queens, NY, the former job developer at the Fortune Society, she studied at Mercy University.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass

Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass is a public Communications at NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The Co-Founder & President at JAB Production, LLC, she is...

1 day ago
Valerie Roberts Evans Valerie Roberts Evans

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Valerie Roberts Evans

Valerie Roberts Evans hails from North Chicago, where she attended Northern Illinois University. A former executive producer at WFAA-TV, she has enjoyed stints at...

2 days ago
Carol J. Kelly Carol J. Kelly

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Carol J. Kelly

Carol J. Kelly is a writer, editor and communications professional. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Carol has written for several...

3 days ago
Nia Maat Khepera Nia Maat Khepera

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Nia Maat Khepera

Nia Maat Khepera is an educator extraordinaire and digital creator. A graduate of David W. Carter, she received her Bachelor’s degree from University of...

4 days ago
Advertisement