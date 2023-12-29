Kwanzaa Comes Alive in Frisco

Event celebrates culture and support for businesses

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Culture met opportunity at the Kwanzaa & African Celebration at Verona Villa in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 19, 2023.

The event presented by Black Women’s Wall Street, Jenachu Foundation and Pioneering Excellence brought forth history lessons via spirited performances and a vendor showcase featuring young and seasoned entrepreneurs.

African attire adorned by many in attendance was a scene stopper. Many filled the room to experience a dynamic display and evidence that African American success is alive and well within the prosperity of Frisco and surrounding areas.

Networking opportunities were bountiful and had attendees sharing what they discovered. Frisco-based financial advisor and resident Frank Mesina expressed his excitement after speaking with young entrepreneur, 12 year-old Bailey Alexander, during the vendor fair.

“I took her card and can’t wait to share it with my daughter!” Mesina said.

It was a joyous night as many took in the holiday season with Kwanzaa cheer, which is based on seven principles including Umoja (Unity) and Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics).