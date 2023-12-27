Melvin Johnson, Sr

Our dad, Melvin Carl Johnson, Sr. was born in Dallas, Texas on August 14, 1959, to Mr. Willie C. & Mrs. Florence Johnson.

Melvin accepted Christ at an early age and attended Allen Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. J.R Allen. He attended the Dallas Independent School District and graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1977. After graduating high school, Melvin attended Carroll Watkins Truck Driving School where he obtained his CDL and began his career as a Truck Driver.

Later in life Melvin met and married Linda Hardaman Johnson and to this union; three children were born one daughter, Tamara Johnson; twin sons, Melvin Johnson Jr. and Marvin Johnson; and bonus daughter, Quotoya Hardaman.

Our dad was a great provider and role model for his children. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh (he thought he was a comedian). He enjoyed reading the Sunday paper and watching the Dallas Cowboys game with his sons, but most of all he loved our moms cooking.

He departed this earthly life on November 30, 2023, and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; parents, grandparents, two uncles, one brother, bonus daughter, Quotoya; and grandson, L’Mel.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Tamara Johnson; twin sons, Melvin Jr. & Marvin Johnson; granddaughter, Deja Hooker; sister, Gwen (Charles) Thomas; brothers, David Johnson, Steve Edwards and Doug Edwards; uncle, Vincent Earl, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He will be greatly missed by family friends and those who knew and loved him.