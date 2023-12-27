Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Melvin Johnson, Sr. 

Published

Melvin Johnson, Sr
Melvin Johnson, Sr

Our dad, Melvin Carl Johnson, Sr. was born in Dallas, Texas on August 14, 1959, to Mr. Willie C. & Mrs. Florence Johnson.

Melvin accepted Christ at an early age and attended Allen Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. J.R Allen. He attended the Dallas Independent School District and graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1977. After graduating high school, Melvin attended Carroll Watkins Truck Driving School where he obtained his CDL and began his career as a Truck Driver.

Later in life Melvin met and married Linda Hardaman Johnson and to this union; three children were born one daughter, Tamara Johnson; twin sons, Melvin Johnson Jr. and Marvin Johnson; and bonus daughter, Quotoya Hardaman.

Our dad was a great provider and role model for his children. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh (he thought he was a comedian). He enjoyed reading the Sunday paper and watching the Dallas Cowboys game with his sons, but most of all he loved our moms cooking.

He departed this earthly life on November 30, 2023, and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; parents, grandparents, two uncles, one brother, bonus daughter, Quotoya; and grandson, L’Mel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Tamara Johnson; twin sons, Melvin Jr. & Marvin Johnson; granddaughter, Deja Hooker; sister, Gwen (Charles) Thomas; brothers, David Johnson, Steve Edwards and Doug Edwards; uncle, Vincent Earl, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He will be greatly missed by family friends and those who knew and loved him.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Jermire Lamont Hood Jermire Lamont Hood

Obits

Jermire Lamont Hood

Jermire Lamont Hood, affectionately known as Lil’ Lamont, was born July 14, 1997 to Debbie Davis and Jermire Hood. Lil’ Lamont departed this life...

1 day ago
Novella McCutchin Novella McCutchin

Obits

Novella McCutchin

Novella Jackson McCutchin, was born January 24, 1925, in Marlin, Texas to Lucille and Johnny Jackson. She was affectionately known as, “Madea” to everyone...

3 days ago
Colonel Whitener Colonel Whitener

Obits

Colonel Whitener

Elder Colonel L. Whitener was born on July 16, 1928, in Cleveland County North Carolina to Mr. Luther Whitener and Daisy Gertrude Whitener. In...

4 days ago
Edward Foster Edward Foster

Obits

Edward Foster

Mr. Edward Donnell Foster was born on February 2, 1944, in Dallas, TX to  Jabers and Emma Foster.  During his early years, he attended...

5 days ago
Advertisement