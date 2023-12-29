Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: K Ligg Co

Published

The K Ligg Co Centers on self-care, women empowerment, and Black culture, K Ligg Co seeks to build community through imagery, to inspire & uplift. You’ll find images to inspire in the stickers, bookmarks, and greeting cards shop, and join their community by subscribing to the website and receiving 15% off your first order. Follow K Ligg Co on Facebook, X and Instagram.

https://www.kliggco.com/

