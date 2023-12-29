Black Business: K Ligg Co

The K Ligg Co Centers on self-care, women empowerment, and Black culture, K Ligg Co seeks to build community through imagery, to inspire & uplift. You’ll find images to inspire in the stickers, bookmarks, and greeting cards shop, and join their community by subscribing to the website and receiving 15% off your first order. Follow K Ligg Co on Facebook, X and Instagram.
Puzzle Huddle was created by Matthew Goins. Frustrated with the lack of diverse images shown on commercially-produced puzzles. Matthew began by printing images from...
Brilliant or BS is the latest Black-owned game to hit the shelves of Target stores nationwide. Founded by Kimelia and Nick the husband and...
In all that Souk Bō’hēmian does, their goal is to introduce new and different cultures to the community. They partner with local and global...
Designer Hana Getachew started Bolé Road Textiles out of a desire to merge her love of Ethiopian handwoven fabrics with her career in interior...