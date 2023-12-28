Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

TO BE EQUAL: Supreme Court’s So-Called Ethics Code Is Worse Than Nothing

Published

By Marc Morial

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“There’s no clearer indication that these rules are useless than the fact that they end up codifying Thomas’s outrageous behavior as ethically within bounds. According to the rules, not a single thing Thomas has done is a problem. Putting out a code of conduct that doesn’t restrain Thomas is like erecting a dam that doesn’t restrain water. It’s just a gigantic waste of everyone’s time.”

— Elie Mystal

The so-called Code of Conduct the U.S. Supreme Court issued on Monday won’t put a stop to corruption and wasn’t intended to do so. Quite the opposite: it is intended to justify corruption.

The Code’s most glaringly obvious failing is the lack of any enforcement mechanism. But it’s clear the justices don’t intend their feeble code to be enforced: In “adapting” the federal judiciary’s code of conduct, the word “enforce” is dropped from the opening section.

Other federal judges are expected to “maintain and enforce high standards of conduct.” Supreme Court justices are called upon merely to “maintain and observe” such standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower court judges should not “lend the prestige of the judicial office” to advance their own private interests or permit others “to convey the impression that they are in a special position to influence the judge.” The Supreme Court justices gave themselves considerable wiggle room by inserting the word “knowingly.”

Lower court judges are directed to “take appropriate action” if they have reason to believe that a judge, a judicial employee, or a lawyer has violated the code of conduct. Supreme Court justices are expected to act only in response to employee misconduct.

Lower court judges “should make required financial disclosures … in compliance with applicable statutes …” Supreme Court justices “have agreed to comply with the statute governing financial disclosure,” sending a strong signal that they consider their compliance voluntary, and that the statute does not apply to them.

Lower court judges are urged to “divest investments and other financial interests that might require frequent disqualification.” The Supreme Court justices threw that standard out the window, along with a discouragement against accepting outside compensation that exceeds “what a person who is not a judge would receive for the same activity.”

The new Code of Conduct is not an effort at reform, but a ham-handed exercise in public relations. In their statement on Monday the justices made it clear they were adopting the code — not because any of their own behavior had been a problem — but to dispel “the misun- derstanding that the Justices of this Court, unlike all other jurists in this country, regard them- selves as unrestricted by any ethics rules.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Justice Clarence Thomas regarded himself as restricted by ethics rules, he would not have accepted cruises on the yacht of a politically-active billionaire who had business before the Court, excursions on his private jet, and vacations at his private resort.

At the very least, he would have disclosed the gifts, along with his sale of three properties to the same billionaire, including the home where his mother still lives, rent-free, and the tens of thousands of dollars the billionaire spent on improvements to the home.

If Justice Samuel Alito regarded himself as restricted by ethics rules, he would have turned down a luxury fishing trip with a billionaire whose hedge fund has repeatedly had business before the court, or at least disclosed it.

The list of the justices’ ethical transgressions is disturbingly long, and the new Code of Conduct neither makes clear that they were, in fact, transgressions, nor prescribes any consequence for such transgressions.

The justices may safely consider any misunderstandings dispelled. They have made it clear beyond a shadow of a doubt they regard themselves as unrestricted by ethics rules.

ADVERTISEMENT
Marc Morial is president/CEO of the National Urban League.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

DMN Stories

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, dead at 93

The court says she died in Phoenix on Friday, of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

December 2, 2023
The Rev. Al Sharpton The Rev. Al Sharpton

News

Who can defend voting rights? An appeals court ruling sharply limiting lawsuits looks likely to head to the Supreme Court

By Anthony Michael KreisGeorgia State University (THE CONVERSATION) A federal appeals court in Arkansas ruled on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, that only the federal...

November 29, 2023
Amanda Zurawski Amanda Zurawski

DMN Stories

Texas Supreme Court takes up challenge to state’s abortion ban Tuesday

The state’s top court will decide whether to uphold an injunction that could exempt Texans with a medically complicated pregnancy

November 28, 2023
Former MPD officer Derek Chauvin Former MPD officer Derek Chauvin

News

Former officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of George Floyd’s murder, stabbed in prison

By H. Jiahong Pan A source told the Associated Press that former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed in prison. The anonymous source...

November 27, 2023
Advertisement