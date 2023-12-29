Superb Woman: Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass

Kimberly Jenkins-Snodgrass is a public Communications at NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The Co-Founder & President at JAB Production, LLC, she is the former Vice Chair at Interfaith Action for Human Rights, former Chair at Interfaith Action for Human Rights and former Vice Chair at Interfaith Action for Human Rights. Hailing from Chicago, Kimberly is a tireless advocate for justice, civil and human rights. She has also educated communities about Mothers (Fathers) for the Advancement of Social Systems Inc. (MASS), a successful and proven reintegration into society program. Kimberly is the co-author of Delayed But Not Denied 2 – real stories about real people. She gives voice to those whose voices have been muted.