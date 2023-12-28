HIP HOP 50: And they thought it wouldn’t last!

Called a film about redemption, The DOC, featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Erykah Badu and others, chronicles his life because he has an impressive portfolio D.O.C. has an extensive resume including his platinum selling debut album, No One Can Do It Better, writing lyrics for N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton, Eazy-E’s Eazy-Duz-It, and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. It, and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic.

Photo: Courtesy

Who knew that the “noise” taking over the streets, recreation centers, house parties, college campuses and clubs would turn into a multi-billion dollar industry and still be thriving 50 years later?

Almost two decades ago, ABC News reported that Hip Hop “generates more than $10 billion per year.”

Salt-N-Pepa

Could this be from sales to just Urban youth? Not at all. Hip Hop also shattered color and language barriers, which probably led to even more criticism; while corporate America continued to ride the culture to the bank.

Just think about what those numbers have morphed into today, making billionaires out of not only corporate execs, but artists/entertainers/ entrepreneurs too!

“Why White Kids Love Hip Hop: Wangstas, Wiggers, Wannabes, and the New Reality of Race in America,” and “The Hip Hop Generation,” are two books by culture critic Bakari Kit-wana who discusses the popularity of Hip Hop, also among young white Americans.

Numerous reports place numbers be- tween 70 and 80 percent of hip-hop’s consumers (music purchasers) as sub-urban, middle-class Whites.

The genre’s highly publicized “beefs,” notably between the East and West Coast rappers, didn’t help its image, although some supporters said the disagreements were contrived, deliberately orchestrated to sell records.

James Brown

So , it looks like Hip Hop is not going anywhere, and it doesn’t hurt when you have James Brown, as one of the most sampled artists in Hip Hop, meaning music from the Godfather of Soul and the JBs can be heard in almost 10,000 songs, according to several music sites.

Today, there are numerous award programs, museums, and buildings named in honor of Hip Hop icons; as well as songs appearing in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

This isn’t just music, tapes, CDs, DVDs, videos or even records. The industry has exploded to include movies, clothing lines, advertising campaigns, beauty and hair products; and it doesn’t stop there.

“Do you love Black people? If you don’t love Black people, you don’t love rap,” -Chuck D

Public Enemy’s Chuck D. understands why the initial assumption that rap – the fast-paced, upbeat music that popped onto the scene in 1973 and sparked a revolution that gave voice and purpose to urban youth globally – was merely temporary.

Song after song emerged, there were MC battles and then “Rapper’s Delight,” the Sugar-hill Gang peaked at 40 in the U.S. and made it to other charts, hitting “mainstream America.”

Chuck (Carlton Douglass Ridenhour), who hails from Long Island, said the landscape in the boroughs of New York provided the base for a genre that is worldwide today.

Journalist Danielle Sanders lauds rappers for making beats on their own – without formal classes or training – but with an entrepreneurial spirit.

“Look at where it was birthed: Out of a reduction in funding of arts programs,” Sanders said. “Those kids, the ingenuity of these young people, in spite of economics, created a culture.”

Whether they were using their hands, mouths or feet to make music – or taking advantage of their parent’s vinyl records – young boys and girls creatively brought their experiences into the mainstream, where their music eventually dominated.

Familiar names like DJ Kool Herc, Grand Master Flash, The Last Poets and Afrika Bam-baataa, all emerged from the Bronx and were Hip Hop’s fore-runners.

They opened doors and ushered in a culture that has trans- formed generations. Eric B. of the popular Hip Hop duo Eric B, and Rakim, who got their starts in the “icy 80s,” said he realized how large and influential rap music had become while watching television seeing the proliferation of rap hits in commercials.

Public Enemy and Run DMC

As a young man growing up in New York, Eric worked at WBLS-FM Radio with the legendary Frankie Crocker. He loved music and enjoyed working first as Crocker’s assistant before moving on to the street team and then to deejaying.

Rapping felt good, he said, when he entered the arena.

Now, 35 years later, he says he is still feeling good. “I’m in awe of it. I’m having a good time. We love doing it so much we’d do it for free!”

When Eric talks about his entrance into the industry and his becoming part of the premiere DJ/MC team in Hip Hop, his story sounds familiar: It is similar to that of others who started out young and still are touring and providing opportunities for other younger artists.

“That was our way out of the inner-city,” he explained. “We took absolutely nothing and turned it into something.”

That “nothing” Eric refers to is what sparked rapper, writer and producer, The D.O.C. to enter industry.

Often celebrated for his de- livery and strong writing skills, D.O.C. (born Tracy Lynn Curry) is heralded as Dallas Royalty.

The D.O.C. later survived a car crash shortly after the release of one of his most popular songs. That accident changed his life because his larynx was crushed, damaging his vocal cords. He now spends much of his time working on projects and mentoring aspiring artists.

Afrika Bambaataa and Ice T

Growing up in the “hood” he always wanted to do something with his life and becoming part of the Fila Fresh Crew offered him the opportunity.

He left home for the West Coast where he joined with others and formed the chart-topping group, NWA.

D.O.C. later survived a car crash. That accident changed his life because his larynx was crushed, damaging his vocal cords. He now spends much of his time working on projects and mentoring aspiring artists.

He also started a buzz amongst his many fans when they heard that he was going back into the studio. After all, this man was responsible for writing some of NWA’s hits and had just released his own hit, around the time of the accident.

His fans haven’t forgotten him and like so many other “old-school” rappers he’s spending his time cultivating young talent and sharing his talents back home in Dallas.

Some, like Chuck, still tour. He also writes, does more than dabble in art, lectures and is the brains behind RapStation Radio, which bills itself as the “oldest and purest Hip Hop radio network in the world.”

Arabian Prince has spent the past 30 years working in the tech space with animation and teaching young boys and girls interested in technology. It gives them something to do, something to keep them off the streets.

It’s what rap music did for him, the Arabian Prince said.

It wasn’t just the music, said Chuck, who is known for pricking the consciousness of society with an analysis of the world and people. It’s also the music, deejays, graffiti and dances, and that almighty “word” is so important.

“The ‘word’,” he said. “You can start and stop things with words. It’s important to have knowledge of language and words.”

Any discussion about Hip Hop should include Carolivia Herron. A professor and atypical image of a hip-hop aficionado, Herron saw the greatness of the music and brought it into her classrooms at Harvard and Howard universities. She also brought the artists, including Chuck D and Newark’s Queen Latifah, into her academic settings.

Herron, a self-proclaimed “literature person” who reads mostly ancient European literature, said she considers Hip Hop to have an “it” factor.

From the first time she heard rap, she recognized it as a new form of communication and she coined it as the next “thing.”

Herron remained steadfast to that narrative, despite the negative assaults that eventually came when the music, clothes, graffiti, language and dance styles were targeted.

First, critics deemed the language “juvenile” and not worthy of attention.

You also have premiere women’s groups from back in the day, like TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, JJ Fad, and Sequence. These ladies had heavy tour schedules just like the men.

Later, a highly orchestrated campaign erupted.

Then-Vice President Al Gore’s wife, Tipper, police unions, the National Political Congress of Black Women and others condemned rap as “pornographic” and “gangsta.”

Other critics blasted the genre, with its supporting cast of scantily-clad dancers and cuss words, as misogynistic.

Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Brandy and Queen Latifah

Chuck acknowledged the music’s scene, at the time, wasn’t an ideal sight to behold. Sadly, he said, many artists lost their lives or loved ones to drugs, violence, alcoholism, or unhealthy lifestyles.

Still, rap had its plethora of supporters.

Ice T, NWA and Public Enemy claimed the music spoke to the unique realities in their com- munities: Police brutality in urban communities across America, slow responses of police to their calls and a disrespectful treatment toward Black men.

Hip Hop also has no shortage of women, then and now.

MC Hammer

Early on some of the most prolific voices were MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante, Lil Kim, Eve, and Queen Latifah; leading into today with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

In 2021, U.S. Congress declared November as National Hip Hop History Month. The bill was sponsored by Black America’s favorite “Auntie,” U. S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) referenced Hip Hop’s lasting influence on American Culture.

Women continue to make their presence in the industry felt today. D/FW is also home to Spinderella (Deidra Muriel Roper), who many got to know as the woman on the Wheels of Steel (turntables) as part of Salt- N-Pepa.

While she is no longer with the group, her star is still shining and she is a definite crowd pleaser. She reunited with the group last year as they received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And let’s take things way back to Kool Herc’s sister, Cindy Campbell, who was his promoter.

She remembers August 11, 1973 – the birth date of Hip Hop, because it was at her back to school party that she planned and promoted, that this new genre made its debut.

Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae

It was a special time, she said, and many artists lived in the moment, not realizing or concerned about the future. They simply spoke of their realities and of their conditions: It was life through their own lenses.

And it took almost 40 years for another form of legitimacy, other than in the streets or at the cash register.

The politicians, ironically from the two coasts, had joined together to recognize the significance of an art form once criticized and, some supporters believe, even demonized by the White House and many influential Black women in the country.

Hip Hop is now a multi-billion-dollar industry that has artists listed as some of the richest people in the world So entrenched is the music into society that rap music is being used to sell everything from cars to tacos and from water to vacations. Some commercials, ironically, feature all-white casts.

Additionally, rap artists are some of the highest paid actors; some have transitioned from the small screen to the big screen and, even, to Broadway.

Missy Elliott

A trip around the globe will yield music lovers who don’t speak fluent English, yet they spout the lyrics of English-speaking rappers.

Steven Samuels reports and documents hip hop culture. A former rapper, he launched one of the number one hip hop sites, SOHH.com. He knows the science of Hip Hop and remembers when “Bronx was on fire.”

“People were dis- placed, but we still made do,” he said, adding that Hip Hop music is technical, taking two turntables and doing something different and it’s fluid enough to transfer into newer places.

“It’s the creative stories, word play, socially conscious, parties and gangster rap,” Sanders said. “That’s Hip Hop.”

Chuck added: Hip Hop is nothing without Black People.

Whodini

As he geared up for the 50th Celebrations, which included numerous concerts, interviews and tributes that supporters said are long overdue and definitely worthy, Chuck agreed.

One thing’s for sure, Hip Hop originated with Black people, and you add in the Caribbean flavor from the very beginning and we’re talking about 50 years of great art and culture.

Chuck sums it all up for those who profess to love rap music.

He asks, “Do you love Black people? If you don’t love Black people, you don’t love rap!”

Art of Tupac in Rio Janeiro

