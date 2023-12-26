Connect with us

Novella McCutchin

Novella Jackson McCutchin, was born January 24, 1925, in Marlin, Texas to Lucille and Johnny Jackson. She was affectionately known as, “Madea” to everyone who knew her. Novella graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Marlin. She furthered her educational endeavors at Beauty School in Waco, Texas, where she received certification in Cosmetology.

Novella eventually met the true love of her life, Mr. Shelly McCutchin, who welcomed her and her children, James Earl Carey, Dorice (Pete), Florence (Jean), and Patty (Pat) Sanders into his life with open and loving arms. Reflecting their unconditional love for one another, in the presence of God, the two joined together as one in holy matrimony and were blessed with three additional daughters, Sherry, Jacquelyn, and Gwendolyn McCutchin. God in his wisdom and providence established this marriage as a sacred covenant that lasted until Shelly’s death in 1987.

Novella believed in hard work. She worked as a cook, beautician, and retired as a Medical Dietician Assistant at Texas Southwestern Medical School. Though she had many jobs during her lifetime, her passion was being an entrepreneur, selling exquisite women’s apparel and hats.

Novella “Madea” loved her family and friends. She made everyone feel special with her loving personality. Her character warmed the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Novella Jackson McCutchin departed this earthly life on Friday, December 1, 2023. Loved ones who are waiting to greet her in Heaven are her beloved husband, Shelly McCutchin; Mother Lucille Jackson; Grandmother Florence Jett; three loving children, James Carey, Gwendolyn McCutchin, and Dorice (Pete) Sanders; two brothers, Lonnie Jackson and Dorice Jackson, and many other loved ones.

Left to treasure her precious memories are: daughters, Florence Sanders Columbus, Patty Sanders-Clark, Sherry McCutchin-Kenney, and Jacquelyn McCutchin-Randall; her grands, Shaun, Dewayne, Damon, Tonya, & Stephen Carey, Monica Sanders-Williams & Dweight Sanders, Danny Frazier, Willie Don Frazier & Patrick Sanders, Eric Sanders & Erica Sanders-Rojas, Diedre McCutchin Garrett, Cornelia Randall, and Jacquelyn Janiece Thomas; a host of great-grands, great great-grands and many other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.

