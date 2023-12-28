Black Business: Puzzle Huddle

Puzzle Huddle was created by Matthew Goins. Frustrated with the lack of diverse images shown on commercially-produced puzzles. Matthew began by printing images from the internet and hand-cutting puzzles at home with a pair of scissors. Puzzle Huddle offers children’s jigsaw puzzles that feature aspirational and affirming images. Visit the website to shop and subscribe. Buy 1 puzzle and get 1 50% off.

