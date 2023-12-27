Trump, The Proverbial Political Pimp, Criminal, & Aspiring Dictator (PPCAD)

By John Johnson II

Trump as the 45th president, desecrated America’s presidency. He immediately fashioned himself as a well-dressed, no nonsense, know it all outsider, rich and successful businessman. Yet, he demonstrated extraordinarily little knowledge and leadership skills as a president. Instead of surrounding himself with competent Cabinet members and staff, he recruited incompetent sycophant individuals who lacked integrity. He then, without any fear of Congress, decided to run the government as a proverbial political pimp, criminal, and aspiring dictator (PPCAD).

Characterizing Trump, former president as a proverbial political pimp, criminal, and aspiring dictator isn’t extreme or unethical. For it’s a disgrace before not only to humankind, but the almighty God that this man was ever elected president. Now that he’s threatening to become the Republican Party’s nominee, exposes their racism, immorality, and support for their white supremacy ideology.

Certainly, there are Republican Congresspersons and MAGA supporters who may find no fault with Trump’s style of governing or behavior as a (PPCAD). American Heritage Dictionary defines a political pimp as one willing to compromise one’s principles especially in promoting the interest of another for personal gain. What will it take to remove the scales from the eyes of Republicans about who Trump really?

Trump has behaved, without shame, as an immoral notorious president/former who pimped campaign donors for vote recounts funds. He ultimately spent the money on things entirely unrelated. This too constitutes a campaign violation.

Why do Republican Congresspersons and MAGA donors allow themselves to be pimped and manipulated by Trump as though they’re mindless hookers, incapable of knowing there’s a difference between Critical Race Theory and critical thinking? Certainly, someone should clarify the latter part of this statement for DeSantis!

A re-examination of Trump’s past transgressions should awaken Republican Congresspersons, Evangelicals, and MAGA supporters that he’s even a perverse (PPCAD). Also, he’s a twice impeached president who escaped conviction because of a complicit Republican controlled Senate. Senator McConnell lamented that Trump escaped conviction because he was already out of office.

Remember, Trump’s the same man who: lured multiple women as prostitutes, paid prostitutes to not reveal sexual encounters and voiced having grabbed women by their genitals. Fortunately, Trump’s legal maneuvers didn’t prevent a jury from finding him liable for sexually abusing E Jean Carroll. Only a Congress and society of degenerate Republicans and voters would abandon democracy for a (PPCAD).

Seemingly, Republican Congresspersons and their base of white supremacist, which includes Evangelicals, tend to view Trump as a Robinhood folk hero. Just as Robinhood was a criminal, who led a band of thievery merry men, Trump is an indicted criminal. He’s facing 91 felony convictions as well as multiple civil convictions. And he didn’t steal to feed the poor! He disregarded the Emolument Clause to enrich himself as well as his family.

It’s unfathomable that a presidential candidate, who has already attempted to overturn the 2020 election, would have the audacity to tell voters he intends to govern as a dictator, punish opponents, dismantle vital democratic institutions, and pardon unpatriotic criminals and not be “Bakerized.”

Why is it a felony to threaten the life of a president? Yet a former president can threaten to dismantle democracy, seek retribution, and deny the inalienable rights of anyone he considers an opponent. Is Trump, (PPCAD) above the law?

Trump constitutes an existential threat to democracy and the rule of law. It’s demonstrably clear, Trump’s protection isn’t a shroud bestowed upon an individual having attained the presidency. Rather, it’s the racist skewed scales of justice which have shielded the “white privileged” from equal punishment under the law. Surely, if the mob wanted to hang VP, Pence, Obama may have faced burning at the stake. Or poor Hillary would’ve faced the heinous act of stoning.

Regrettably, but so true, only in America, a Country that still reeks with the stench of racism, bigotry, prejudices, and white supremacy, which is more odorous than the carcass of a dead dog, has remained a “republic.” It’s only under these types of conditions that a white man, such as Trump, was elected president in 2016.

Trump’s, (PPCAD) saga only endures because the same elements that fuel this stench still exist. The Republican Party and ultra wealthy white right-wing donors’ harness and propagate this stench. Why? They’re determined to dismantle democracy because its pendulum is moving at an unacceptable pace towards a more inclusive democracy.

Trump as the proverbial political pimp, criminal, and aspiring dictator is merely the tip of the spear of fascism.

