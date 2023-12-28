Superb Woman: Valerie Roberts Evans

Valerie Roberts Evans

Valerie Roberts Evans hails from North Chicago, where she attended Northern Illinois University. A former executive producer at WFAA-TV, she has enjoyed stints at KSDK, News, FOX 31 KDVR, KDKA-TV, WXYZ-TV, WDTN-TV, 13 On Your Side and WEYI-TV before teaching at the University of North Texas and today she is a professor at Southern Methodist University. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a mentor to many, Valerie is highly regarded because she is the ultimate professional with impeccable work ethic and superior skills. She is also an Independent Distributor for Premier Designs Jewelry.