Superb Woman: Valerie Roberts Evans

Valerie Roberts Evans hails from North Chicago, where she attended Northern Illinois University. A former executive producer at WFAA-TV, she has enjoyed stints at KSDK, News, FOX 31 KDVR, KDKA-TV, WXYZ-TV, WDTN-TV, 13 On Your Side and WEYI-TV before teaching at the University of North Texas and today she is a professor at Southern Methodist University. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a mentor to many, Valerie is highly regarded because she is the ultimate professional with impeccable work ethic and superior skills. She is also an Independent Distributor for Premier Designs Jewelry.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Carol J. Kelly is a writer, editor and communications professional. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Carol has written for several...
Superb Woman
Nia Maat Khepera is an educator extraordinaire and digital creator. A graduate of David W. Carter, she received her Bachelor’s degree from University of...
Superb Woman
Lauren Victoria Burke is a business owner, investigative journalist and a bad blues guitarist. She was born in the Bronx, New York. She writes,...
Superb Woman
Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga is the interim director of public engagement at K Strategies Group. Christine has also worked as a freelance writer and graphic designer....