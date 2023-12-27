Connect with us

Family of Five Lawyers Develops Ground-Breaking LegalGame, CRIME NO CRIME, to Educate on the Law 

Special to Texas Metro News

The Johnson family created CRIME NO CRIME, an entertaining and thought-provoking legal game, to educate people on the law. The family includes a criminal district court judge, prosecutor, criminal defense, and corporate lawyers with over 100 years of legal experience among them. 

As a family of lawyers, they get the calls  when friends and friends of friends are in trouble. The overwhelming majority of their calls came from people  who did not feel they committed a crime or did not appreciate the gravity of their conduct. 

Their reality was  that most people didn’t know the law. Where do everyday people learn it? They created CRIME NO CRIME to  address this problem. To educate people, especially the youth, who often fall victim to the criminal justice system simply because they do not know the law. 

CRIME NO CRIME is the only game of its kind. Not only does it educate people on the law, but it also helps to reduce crime, and according to the reviews, it is having a real-life impact. CRIME  NO CRIME consists of 252 cards, each containing real-life criminal scenarios covering misdemeanors, felonies, and the legal process.

Although people can be charged with numerous crimes for engaging in a particular act, the game focuses on the more severe charges to ensure players understand the gravity of engaging in certain conduct. 

CRIME NO CRIME is a point based game played with two  equally divided teams of up to 4 players on each team and a facilitator.

 Players must first determine whether  the specified conduct is a crime. If the conduct constitutes a crime, the team must determine the crime?”

